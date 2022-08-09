Read full article on original website
Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold, snow-filled winter
There's nothing quite like it to disrupt the recent heat wave across the Capital Region– the Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast for 2022-2023, and it is not looking good.
When will the heat wave end?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis says relief from the heat wave is on the way.
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
Firm weighs in on Jenkinsville water problems
It's been nearly a year and a half since the residents of the Jenkinsville neighborhood in the town of Queensbury found out that their drinking water was at risk of contamination. In March 2021, the community was told that the Department of Environmental Conservation found trace amounts of PFOAs and 1,4-dioxane in private wells in the neighborhood, after checking the state of one of the four garbage dumps north of the community.
Overnight ramp closures planned in Rotterdam
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising drivers to expect delays during a series of overnight ramp closures in Rotterdam. These closures are part of a resurfacing project.
Music lineup announced for Albany’s PearlPalooza
Albany's PearlPalooza is set to return for its 13th year on September 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Pearl Street. The event made its official in-person return in 2021 after it was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frontier Airlines to pause services at Albany airport
Starting in October, Frontier Airlines will pause all flights at the Albany International Airport.
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Schenectady woman makes Ms. Wheelchair America contest
The 51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America National Competition will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan from Aug. 13-21, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Representing New York will be Schenectady native, Heather Horwedel.
Capital Region economist explains continuous drop in gas prices
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They say don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, but it’s hard not to wonder how in just two months, gas prices have plummeted from an all time national high at $5.01 on average in June to $3.99 on Thursday, according to AAA. UAlbany Distinguished Economics Professor Kajal Lahiri says […]
Additional Troy road closures for ‘The Gilded Age’
Troy officials have announced more road closures for HBO's "The Gilded Age" filming. “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, is currently filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!
Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs
Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
Rabies alert issued in Fort Hunter
The Montgomery County Department of Health has issued an alert for the Railroad Street area in Fort Hunter after a fox tested positive for rabies.
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
Troy brewing company hosting annual beer cruise
Rare Form Brewing Company is hosting its annual “Crispy Cruise" to celebrate craft-brewed lager. The cruise is set to take place along the Hudson River on Saturday, August 20.
Conservation plans inked in Columbia, Putnam counties
Two conservation plans were completed on Thursday, identifying important connections in nature that support wildlife and people.
Lake George BBQ Fest back and tasty this month
This month, the smell of BBQ sauce, smoked ribs and a whole lot more make their return to the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the village of Lake George. You'd better get there fast, and come hungry.
