Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend

If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
Firm weighs in on Jenkinsville water problems

It's been nearly a year and a half since the residents of the Jenkinsville neighborhood in the town of Queensbury found out that their drinking water was at risk of contamination. In March 2021, the community was told that the Department of Environmental Conservation found trace amounts of PFOAs and 1,4-dioxane in private wells in the neighborhood, after checking the state of one of the four garbage dumps north of the community.
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Capital Region economist explains continuous drop in gas prices

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They say don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, but it’s hard not to wonder how in just two months, gas prices have plummeted from an all time national high at $5.01 on average in June to $3.99 on Thursday, according to AAA. UAlbany Distinguished Economics Professor Kajal Lahiri says […]
Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!

Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs

Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week

The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...

