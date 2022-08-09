Read full article on original website
BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
Monkeypox Cases Not in Knox County At This Time
Officials have been raising awareness about monkeypox striking in parts of Indiana. However, at this time, no monkeypox cases have been reported in Knox County. The virus has been detected in around 15% of Indiana’s counties. However, Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says they only know of cases in one Indiana county — Marion County.
School Bus Safety Still Top of Mind for Law Enforcement
All Knox County schools are back to the books, with partial first weeks ending for all students today. The first week also means increased police presence around the various Knox County schools. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand reminds everyone of the extra patrols around the schools.. Vincennes City Police are...
One person displaced after Terre Haute house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the call came in at 11:59 pm at 41 Timberlane Turn. Boyed said the fire started in the garage and worked its way to the living […]
VU pays homage to former mayor
A new historical marker at Kimmell Park will honor the park’s namesake. During the Great Depression, Vincennes Mayor Joseph Kimmell procured WPA funds to construct Kimmell Park near Vincennes University. In 2015, the city transferred ownership to the university. Three million dollars in improvements soon followed. To pay homage...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Dunn named KCARC President
KCARC has a new President. The board overseeing the agency that provides information, support and connectivity for those with disabilities in Knox County, met Tuesday and announced that Nash Dunn is their new leader. He joined the staff at KCARC in 2018 as Vice President of Program Services. In October...
Officials provide update on Weinbach explosion
Authorities are giving updates on the August 10 explosion in the 1000 block of N Weinbach.
Here’s How The American Red Cross Is Assisting Those Affected By Deadly Explosion in Evansville, Indiana
Wednesday, August 12, 2022, will be a day that residents of Evansville, Indiana will not soon forget. Around 1:00 P.M. Evansville Fire Units were dispatched to an explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. As the news updates came in, we know that 39 homes and businesses in...
Helping His Hands Still Helping in Kentucky
Vincennes-based Helping His Hands is thanking the community for donations to help keep their shelves stocked. At this time, Helping His Hands crews are still helping tornado victims in western Kentucky. However, they also expect eventually to help victims of recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands president Scott...
Officials Investigating Building Collapse in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville officials are still looking into a possible collapsed roof at a vacant State Street building. The building was located in the 11-hundred block of State Street, and affected two buildings in that block. The affected block has been closed while the investigation and work on the buildings continues.
Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power
Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
VCSC, Vincennes Catholic Schools Back to the Books Today
Both Vincennes school corporations — Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic — hit the books starting today. They join Knox County’s two other corporations — North Knox and South Knox — in starting the school year. Both of the County corporations started on Tuesday. Dr. Shea...
Increased Hotel Bookings for Cal Ripken World Series Seen in Vincennes
18 teams of Cal Ripken World Series contenders, and their fans and families, have filled available hotel space in Vincennes. The 10 year-old Cal Ripken World Series features teams from across the nation — from New England to California and Hawaii. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the City is...
Knox County I-Read Scores Higher than State Average
Knox County third graders passed the I-Read exam in numbers much higher than the state average. The state average was just below 82%. In the county, North Knox third graders averaged 89%, while Vincennes Community students passed at a just under 91% rate. South Knox students were among the state’s best, with a 97.6% passing rate. The Diocese of Evansville — including student at Vincennes Flaget Elementary — passed at a rate of 95.5%.
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
K-9 “Sarah” Retiring from VPD Duty
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
