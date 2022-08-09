ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

fox5dc.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Bowie hit-and-run: police

BOWIE, Md. - A woman was struck and killed late Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in Bowie, authorities say. The hit-and-run happened near Route 197 and Route 50. Police believe the striking vehicle is a dark color Dodge Ram. They believe it fled north on Route 197 towards Route 450.
DC News Now

Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
WUSA

Uber driver found shot to death in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a 55-year-old Uber driver was found shot to death in a car in Temple Hills, Maryland early Wednesday morning. According to a release from Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Nesredin Esleiman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders say Esleiman died in the car.
WUSA9

'I was treated like an animal' | Man files lawsuit against PGPD alleging police brutality

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suing Prince George's County and Prince George's County police officers and alleges he experienced police brutality. Umar Ali, a Black man who was driving home from a car show in Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police at a checkpoint stop on April 3, 2022, where Ali and his council allege that he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Prince George's County police officers, according to a press conference on Thursday.
WUSA

Person who tried to stop robbery shot in the foot, police say

WASHINGTON — A person who tried to stop an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. earlier this month was shot in the foot, and police are still searching for the people who fired the shot. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast for...
