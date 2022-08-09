Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
7-year-old walks into hospital with gunshot wounds in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 7-year-old child in Prince George's County is being treated for injuries after authorities say he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident was reported Wednesday, but it is unclear where or when the child was shot. The child is currently being held...
15 and 12-year-old charged in stabbing death of PG County gas station worker
A 15 and 12-year-old are in custody, accused of murdering a gas station worker in Prince George's County.
fox5dc.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Bowie hit-and-run: police
BOWIE, Md. - A woman was struck and killed late Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in Bowie, authorities say. The hit-and-run happened near Route 197 and Route 50. Police believe the striking vehicle is a dark color Dodge Ram. They believe it fled north on Route 197 towards Route 450.
fox5dc.com
Rideshare driver killed while on duty in Prince George's County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A Montgomery County man was shot and killed in Prince George's County while working as a rideshare driver, police say. According to Prince George's County Police, the incident happened Wednesday morning in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in Temple Hills. Once at the scene, officers...
Gas Station Employee, 37, Fatally Stabbed Outside Business In Prince George's County
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took the life of a Mt. Rainer man, authorities say. Isreal Akingbesote, 37, was stabbed at his job in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police. Officers arrived to the scene and...
fox5dc.com
Gas station employee killed during stabbing in Prince George’s Co. identified; $25K reward offered
CLINTON, Md. - Authorities have identified a gas station employee who was killed during a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton around 4:40 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When they...
Police investigating woman shot in Anne Arundel County
Police investigating woman shot in Anne Arundel County. A suspect is in custody but there is no more information at this time. The woman's injuries is non-life threatning
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
Prince George's County Home Struck By Lightning Catches Fire
A home in Accokeek caught fire after being struck by lightning, authorities say. Crews were dispatched to battle a fire reported at the home in the 14400 block of Saint Gregory Way shortly before 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County fire. Upon arrival, crews noticed smoke...
WUSA
Uber driver found shot to death in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a 55-year-old Uber driver was found shot to death in a car in Temple Hills, Maryland early Wednesday morning. According to a release from Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Nesredin Esleiman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders say Esleiman died in the car.
Baltimore County police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
BALTIMORE – Police are asking for help finding a missing Baltimore County teen.Makiyah Green, 15, was last seen near Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police said Thursday.The teen is described as 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with hair that is not braided.Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
Prince George's Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assaulting Woman With Child In Car: Sheriff
A man wanted for assaulting and robbing a mother while she was driving with her young child in the car has been arrested, authorities say. Osirameh Garaba was arrested on Monday, Aug. 8, after a warrant was obtained in connection to the robbery, on Wednesday, July 27 according to Prince George's County police.
'I was treated like an animal' | Man files lawsuit against PGPD alleging police brutality
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suing Prince George's County and Prince George's County police officers and alleges he experienced police brutality. Umar Ali, a Black man who was driving home from a car show in Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police at a checkpoint stop on April 3, 2022, where Ali and his council allege that he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Prince George's County police officers, according to a press conference on Thursday.
WUSA
Person who tried to stop robbery shot in the foot, police say
WASHINGTON — A person who tried to stop an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. earlier this month was shot in the foot, and police are still searching for the people who fired the shot. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast for...
Family of 20-year-old killed by Anne Arundel police files civil rights lawsuit
Dyonta Quarles Jr., an unarmed 20-year-old, was shot and killed by an Anne Arundel County Police Officer earlier this year and now his family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
Woman shot to death, man hurt in Prince George’s County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that it was investigating a shooting that took place Monday night. A woman died, and a man was hurt as a result. PGPD said officers were in the 12500 block of Woodstock Dr. E. around 10:15 p.m. When they go […]
Man Stabbed to Death Wednesday in Clinton
CLINTON, MD – A Mt. Rainier man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Clinton,...
Police: Woman dies after being set on fire during domestic incident in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say detectives are questioning a person of interest after a woman was set on fire during an alleged domestic incident at a Fairfax County apartment complex. In a press conference Wednesday, Fairfax County Bureau Chief Ed O'Carroll explained the tragic series of events. O'Carroll...
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
WJLA
Do you recognize him? MPD looking for man they say assaulted victim with a knife in NW DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is looking for a man they say assaulted someone with a knife on Aug. 3 in Northwest D.C. Police say an unknown man, caught on camera in the picture below, used a knife in an assault in the 1600 block of I Street, Northwest.
