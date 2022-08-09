Read full article on original website
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
BBC
Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire
Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
BBC
Leicestershire crews battle Shepshed recycling plant blaze
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze which broke out at a Leicestershire recycling centre. Those living close to the Shepshed site have been told to close their windows and doors after thick smoke was seen billowing from the area. A Leicestershire fire boss, Matthew Cane, said he expects the...
BBC
Rubery quarry fire believed to have been started deliberately
A large fire at a former quarry is believed to have been started deliberately, fire investigators said. The blaze broke out at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday at a former quarry off Cock Hill Lane in Rubery, West Midlands. West Midlands Fire Service said they received more than 60 calls...
BBC
Firefighters tackle crop and combine harvester blaze
Firefighters have tackled a corn crop and combine harvester fire in Devon. Firefighters from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the blaze in the Brixton area at lunchtime on Friday. At its peak, 19 fire engines were at the scene at Stamps Hill, Brixton as flames...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
BBC
Teen driver caused friend's death in Inverness crash
A teenage driver caused the death of his best friend in a crash months after he obtained his licence. Connor Lawless was driving at excessive speed on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused the three-vehicle crash. His front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Gregor McIntosh suffered fatal...
BBC
Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
BBC
Damien Heagney: Suspected human remains found in search at Cappagh reservoir
Suspected human remains have been found following searches for a missing man in County Tyrone, police said. Police searched a reservoir in Cappagh as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Damien Heagney. Earlier on Wednesday, divers were seen at the water's edge removing a long bag placed on...
BBC
Moseley Park caravan blaze 'started by arsonists'
A large fire that broke out in a Birmingham park on Wednesday was started deliberately, police believe. The caravan blaze spread to 50 picnic tables, 10 leather sofas and three trees in Moseley Park, West Midlands Fire Service said. Emergency crews were called to the scene off Alcester Road, just...
BBC
Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 31
A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt more than 30 people, at least one of whom has severe injuries. According to the park, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other. The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure...
BBC
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
BBC
Cruise ship in Moray Firth medical emergency
A lifeboat had to be launched after a passenger took unwell on a cruise ship in the Moray Firth. The liner had left Invergordon in the Highlands and was bound for Edinburgh when the alarm was raised on Tuesday evening. RNLI Invergordon lifeboat was sent out to the cruise ship...
