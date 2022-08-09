Letters to the Editor: Conserve, conserve, conserve; Our long road and winding road to inflation; Let's talk it over; UMass Global Santa Maria should be part of 4-year degree discussion

••• “City officials will hold a meeting Friday in Montecito to garner public input about the ongoing parklet/parking controversy” on Coast Village Road. It’s “scheduled for 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Coast and Olive, ‘to solicit public input’ from customers, retail business owners, landlords and restaurant owners.” Liquor and Wine Grotto Brian Brunello co-owner has this tale to tell about trying to get the city council involved: “He said he contacted Councilmember [Kristen] Sneddon by email after sending her the petition and set up two site visits for which she failed to show up. Nor did she cancel or postpone ahead of time, he said. After her first no-show, he emailed her again, and her response was ‘Oh my gosh. I’m so sorry. How’s Friday sound?’ He said it sounded good, but the result was the same.” —Santa Barbara News-Press.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO