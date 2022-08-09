Letters to the Editor: Conserve, conserve, conserve; Our long road and winding road to inflation; Let's talk it over; UMass Global Santa Maria should be part of 4-year degree discussion

Read full article on original website
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Police Have Nothing More to Say About Downtown Stabbing
Rylee Raines, Noozhawk’s adorable mutton buster at the Aug. 7 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, started off with such promise. The home-schooled 5-year-old looked like a champion as her sheep burst out of the chute and sprinted across the arena at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. But after about 20 yards, Rylee’s ride abruptly slowed to a walk and she rolled right off into the dirt.
Santa Barbara Independent
Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California
Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
New Times
Paso basin continues decline as officials seek real-time well monitoring
The Paso Robles Groundwater Basin lost another 81,800 acre feet (AF) of water storage this spring compared to last spring—the fourth consecutive recorded decline in aquifer levels since 2020 and a continued sign of drought and overpumping, according to SLO County Groundwater Sustainability Director Blaine Reely. "We're pumping more...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley
County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
sitelinesb.com
The City Has Called a Meeting About Coast Village Road’s Parklets
••• “City officials will hold a meeting Friday in Montecito to garner public input about the ongoing parklet/parking controversy” on Coast Village Road. It’s “scheduled for 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Coast and Olive, ‘to solicit public input’ from customers, retail business owners, landlords and restaurant owners.” Liquor and Wine Grotto Brian Brunello co-owner has this tale to tell about trying to get the city council involved: “He said he contacted Councilmember [Kristen] Sneddon by email after sending her the petition and set up two site visits for which she failed to show up. Nor did she cancel or postpone ahead of time, he said. After her first no-show, he emailed her again, and her response was ‘Oh my gosh. I’m so sorry. How’s Friday sound?’ He said it sounded good, but the result was the same.” —Santa Barbara News-Press.
Coastal View
Not too far gone
Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
montecitojournal.net
The Power of Privacy: Private Clubs Add to Santa Barbara’s Residential Appeal
Among the unexpected silver linings of the pandemic? The fact that the appeal of living in Santa Barbara’s South Coast has surged, and surged in a big way. An enclave like Montecito is not all that far from the urban sprawl of Los Angeles, where a pandemic-inspired exodus continues. But, as so many residents and visitors know, it is a world away.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Old Town Market summer series concludes Friday
Old Town Market will conclude Friday after a five-week run that drew thousands of attendees to downtown Lompoc over the course of the summertime event series. The final market event, themed "Healthy Lompoc Night," will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South H Street.
luxury-houses.net
Far Afield, A Legacy Estate in Santa Barbara for The Ages with Everything You Would Expect to Represent Success, Class and Sophistication Listed for $68,000,000
The Estate in Santa Barbara, one of two significant historic estates remaining in the prime Montecito “Golden Quadrangle” commanding approximately 10.5 acres with over 25 separate cultivated and native garden attractions is now available for sale. This home located at 670 Hot Springs Rd, Santa Barbara, California offers 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Call Timothy Di Prizito (Phone: 310-266-2777) & Joyce Rey (Phone: 310-285-7529) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Santa Barbara.
esterobaynews.com
Request Help for Longtime Morro Bay Resident Mary Leizear
After a lifetime of cheerleading for others our good friend Mary Leizear could use some of our time, help, and prayers. Mary had a stroke Friday night, July 22. It woke her up. She said she knew it was different and called 911. Paramedics stabilized her as they transported her to St. John’s Regional Hospital in Oxnard. She received innovative surgery and treatment, but it will take time to retrain her body to catch back up with her quick wit and zest for independent living. Please go to Morro Bay Rotary Club’s Web Page: morrobayrotary.org and donate by clicking the “Help Mary” button on the left side under her picture.
Paso school board disappoints — again — by failing to stand up for LGBTQ students
“So what if the policy exceeds what other district have on the books?” asks The Tribune Editorial Board.
Santa Barbara Independent
Summertime Is Street Work Time in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbarans may need to add a few minutes to their drive if their destination is anywhere in town, as street detours are popping up everywhere unexpectedly. Work on Santa Barbara Street has left a silky-smooth surface, for example, but this Wednesday morning, a line of cones appeared in the middle of some intersections. Standing downwind made it clear there were sewer lines down there.
Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara
Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara The post Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire
When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
Vegetation fire burns near waste water treatment plant in Paso Robles
The fire is on the northbound side of Highway 101. Smoke could be seen from the Pacific Gas and Electric camera located on Portnoff Hill. The post Vegetation fire burns near waste water treatment plant in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to close for two weeks for maintenance
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed for two weeks while crews work on preventative maintenance beginning Saturday, Aug. 13. The post Lompoc Aquatic Center to close for two weeks for maintenance appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Old Ranch Sells on the Coast 08.11.2022
San Geronimo Ranch overlooking the Pacific ocean near Cayucos sold for the first time in 100 years. The Maino family sold the ranch for $5.9 million to a family from Houston. The 964 acres of rolling grass-covered hills is off highway one. It’s been in the Maino family since 1915....
SLO County couple has lived in a hotel for 9 months. Now they face a ‘dire emergency’
“Every morning I’m waking up with acid in my stomach,” author Mark Onspaugh said of their housing crisis.
