Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO