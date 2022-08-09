ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

topgear.com

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is a beach buggy icon reborn

The Manx is back, this time with 202bhp and a 300-mile all-electric range. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There’s no getting around it – the Meyers Manx is the definitive beach buggy. Bruce Meyers created the...
CARS
topgear.com

The Manhart-tuned BMW M3 adds power without adding ugliness

Although some would say BMW covered that one themselves. Yeah, we heard that one already. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you: this is a custom BMW from a German tuning firm,...
CARS
topgear.com

The 300mph+ Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster will be revealed next week

California’s ‘Car Week’ will host one of the world’s fastest open-topped motor cars. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Hennessey has confirmed that its Venom F5 Roadster will be revealed next week, which gives you a little bit of time to prepare thine febrile minds to what a 1,817bhp open-topped motor car is capable of.
CARS
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway

Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
APPAREL
topgear.com

Tesla Semi Truck coming later this year, Cybertruck in 2023

Elon Musk says the long-awaited Semi Truck will start shipping soon, with the Cybertruck following next year. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. More than four-and-a-half years have passed since the Tesla Semi truck was revealed to the world. Back then it was mooted for launch in 2019, but, um, it hasn’t. Won’t be much longer though according to Elon Musk: he says (on Twitter, of course) it’ll start shipping later this year.
ECONOMY
topgear.com

Toyota’s self-drifting Supra is now a Hot Wheels toy

We got to see it in full-sideways action again earlier this year, but now we’ve got some really big news for you…. The self-drifting Supra is now a Hot Wheels toy. Oh yes. Toyota has released a new video on YouTube to celebrate its latest collaboration – a video that helpfully explains that the toy will not drive or drift on its own, and that you’ll have to push it to get it sliding. Still, hours of fun to be had with toy cars isn’t there? Even better when they’re bewinged drift cars too…
CARS
Top Speed

Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday

Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
CARS
topgear.com

Pothole leads to alternative dimension where TVRs work, scientists confirm

Comically large hole is actually entrance to a different plane of existence. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. A comically large hole in the ground thought to be a pothole...
SCIENCE
topgear.com

Check out all of Techart’s tuning bits for the Porsche 911 GT3

Can't wait for the inevitable GT3 RS? Jump the queue with these lightweight carbon extras. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 doesn’t exactly need improving. "So addictive," we said, "you want to...
CARS
topgear.com

Makers of the robot dog investing $400m in AI

Hyundai and Boston Dynamics are setting up a new institute to build the next generation of ultra-intelligent robot dogs (maybe) Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Remember that robot dog that took the internet by storm a while ago? Of course you do. Hyundai was so...
ENGINEERING
topgear.com

Follow your impulse: the CUPRA Born on a head-turning trip across the UK

Hear from renowned fashion designer Christopher Raeburn on innovative design, and watch Paris Dakar winning legend Jutta Kleinschmidt experience the Born at Dunsfold, the home of Top Gear TV. What is an advertisement feature?. Skip 0 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all...
CARS
topgear.com

Ferrari’s recalling more than 23,500 cars because the brakes might not work

Do you have a Ferrari? Probably worth calling your local dealership. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. In terms of all-time puckering moments, discovering the brakes don’t work on your Ferrari has the potential to be quite a way up the list. And as some 23,500 Ferrari owners are in danger of finding that out for themselves, you won’t be surprised to learn that Ferrari’s initiated a recall to remedy the problem.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Watch a YouTuber put a homemade jet engine on his bicycle

Using a leaf blower and some other common parts, a YouTuber built a working jet-powered bicycle. After some trial and error, he finally got it to work perfectly. A YouTuber, Integza, has managed to outfit a basic bicycle with its own leaf-blower-come-jet-engine propulsion system. Fuelled using butane gas, the creator utilized the leaf blower in order to provide a constant stream of air to mix with the fuel to create the jet engine.
CARS
topgear.com

Here are ten used cars for £10k we’ve found this week

You know you’re dealing with a decent chunk of change when you don’t just edge into Porsche territory, but stroll past entry-level engines, high-milers and Schrodinger’s MOT. You’re even into the better-looking, better-finished 987 generation, so all that’s left to do is revel in the sub-1300kg weight,...
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

Seat MÓ review: funky electric scooter tested in the UK

You know Seat. Purveyor of four-wheeled hits including the Leon, Ibiza and many more. Turns out it makes bikes, too. Electric ones. This scooter-style city bike hit the road at the end of last year: zero emissions, automatic gearbox and the equivalent power of a 125cc class scooter. All you need to ride it is to have successfully completed the CBT.
BICYCLES
topgear.com

All Ford F-150 Lightnings will now do at least 240 miles on a charge... for a price

And Ford’s taking orders again, after demand far outstripped supply. Nothing but good news over here, right? Er... Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Good news! The Ford F-150 Lightning is back on sale again, after Ford closed reservations due to high demand and limited availability. And it’s coming back with an extra 10 miles of range, as a little sweetener for those who missed out to begin with.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

What's the best EV to rival a Tesla?

Sweden's Polestar 2 has the full package – including some very nice looking seatbelts. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Just stop and listen for a moment… ssh. That distant rustling sound you hear? It’s not...
ELECTRONICS

