VRBO, AirBnB, Homeaway - the name of the app may be different, but short term rentals have drawn the ire of neighbors all the same. Santa Rosa is the latest local city to put limits on them. "We live in hell, we live with beer pong. They're drinking, they're partying. I've been yelled at and screamed at for doing yard work." One commenter said. "Why is a city allowing an unmanned commercial business in a residential neighborhood?" Said another. "You have asked a city department that works only weekdays to invest and levy fines for violations that occur mainly on...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 MINUTES AGO