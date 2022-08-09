ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robin Hollingsworth Fricke
3d ago

The Democrats will stop at nothing! This is such an abuse of power. This just shows how afraid they are of Trump winning again. Thou dost protest too much!

Larry Bertram
3d ago

The Biden's the Clinton's and we can name a whole lot more are above the law!!! Let's bring them down!! this current administration is a has to go!! They think they are above the law!!

bubba
3d ago

Weather you like Trump or not you have to know they are afraid of him .No other politician has ever been attacked like he has. A lot of our elected officials have done far worse than Trump. For a lot longer.

