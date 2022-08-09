ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empresa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Monday reported a loss of $55.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of $1.27.

The electric power distributor posted revenue of $312.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDN

