EXCLUSIVE: How Paul Green was 'an emotional wreck' at his mate cricket legend Andrew Symonds' - as one decision he made shows he was planning for the future before his death
Rugby league legend Paul Green was an 'emotional wreck' at the funeral of his close mate Andrew Symonds. Symonds was laid to rest at Townsville’s Riverway Stadium in late May after he died aged just 46 in a car accident outside Townsville in northern Queensland. The star halfback and...
Johnathan Thurston's heartbreaking reaction to news of Paul Green's death
Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston flew back home to North Queensland after hearing of the tragic death of his former coach Paul Green. The NRL icon had flown to Sydney to commentate on the clash between Melbourne and Penrith, however, flew back home after being left ‘absolutely devastated’ by the news.
Ivan Cleary hits back at Melbourne boss in war of words between Storm and Panthers after chairman slammed 'arrogant' Penrith when 'stupid' club great accused his team of being behind ALL the NRL's dirty tactics
Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has lit the fuse for Thursday night's highly anticipated clash with Melbourne by hitting back at Storm boss Matt Tripp after he labelled the NRL premiers 'arrogant.'. It comes just days after Panthers club great Greg Alexander accused Craig Bellamy's team on SEN Radio of being...
Jackson Hastings asks Fox Sports to stop broadcasting footage of his horror leg snap
Jackson Hastings has asked for Fox Sports to stop replaying footage of his horrific leg snap. The Wests Tigers star suffered a season-ending injury during his side's clash victory over the Brisbane Broncos. A hip-drop tackle courtesy of Broncos forward Patrick Carrigan resulted in a huge amount of force being...
