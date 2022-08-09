A Eurovision superfan in Glasgow was delighted at the prospect of the city becoming the host of the 2023 contest.The Scottish cultural hub has been shortlisted as a potential host city, alongside Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.Though Ukraine won the 2022 contest, it was ruled that they would be unable to host the event due to Russian’s ongoing invasion.“It’s so surreal but so incredible to think it could be in [the OVO Hydro arena] and next year I could be walking up with my ticket,” Adam Robinson told BBC News.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More How Abba’s 12-points energy at Eurovision started a pop revolutionEurovision Song Contest winners ranked from worst to bestGraham Norton’s most savage Eurovision commentary moments

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO