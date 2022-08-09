Japanese media reports say fashion designer Issey Miyake, reputed for his signature pleats, has died at age 84.

UPDATED with latest: The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after suffering grave injuries at the hand of an assailant who stabbed him multiple times onstage at a literary event this morning. Booker Prize-winning novelist spent hours in surgery after the attack, according to the New York Times. “The news is not good,” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie said in an email to the Times this evening. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.” PREVIOUSLY at 8:24 a.m.: The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the...

