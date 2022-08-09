The Alachua County Public Works Department recently approved a site to install a new historical marker within the County right-of-way on County Road N.W. 121st Terrace, at the intersection of State Road 235. The Alachua/Newnansville Subcommittee of the Alachua County Community Remembrance Project requested to install a marker at this location to memorialize the lives of lynching victims who lived around the former town of Newnansville and the present-day City of Alachua. Similar historical markers have been placed throughout the County as part of the Truth and Reconciliation process started by the Alachua County Commission in June 2018. The process was prompted by research completed by the Alachua County Historical Commission (ACHC) in response to the national Equal Justice Initiative’s (EJI) lynching research in Alachua County. The marker for the Alachua/Newnansville site is currently being created by EJI in Montgomery, Alabama, and will be installed with a ceremony once the County receives the marker.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO