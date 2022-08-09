Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Alachua County School Board elections: District 5 features pair of competing educators
With District 5 board member Rob Hyatt announcing that he won’t run for the seat he’s held since 2014, that district is guaranteed to have a new member elected later this month in either Kay Abbitt or Prescott Cowles. Abbitt, who earned a bachelor’s degree at Armstrong State...
wuft.org
Alachua County School Board elections: Opposing District 3 race candidates raise nearly $90,000 combined
Candidates Sarah Rockwell and Ray Holt Jr. are running to replace the term-limited Gunnar Paulson for the Alachua County School Board District 3 seat. Paulson has served a total of 12 years, making him ineligible to run again under state law. Rockwell is a former special education teacher. She has...
News4Jax.com
As Putnam County students head back to class, district plans to repair, rebuild aging schools
Students in Putnam County head back to the classroom on Wednesday as the school district is currently undergoing a major renovation plan to repair and rebuild aging schools. Students’ parents and other Putnam County voters will soon be asked to sign off on a bond program totaling $300 million.
alachuacounty.us
Historical Marker Site Approved and New Wayfinding Signs Installed
The Alachua County Public Works Department recently approved a site to install a new historical marker within the County right-of-way on County Road N.W. 121st Terrace, at the intersection of State Road 235. The Alachua/Newnansville Subcommittee of the Alachua County Community Remembrance Project requested to install a marker at this location to memorialize the lives of lynching victims who lived around the former town of Newnansville and the present-day City of Alachua. Similar historical markers have been placed throughout the County as part of the Truth and Reconciliation process started by the Alachua County Commission in June 2018. The process was prompted by research completed by the Alachua County Historical Commission (ACHC) in response to the national Equal Justice Initiative’s (EJI) lynching research in Alachua County. The marker for the Alachua/Newnansville site is currently being created by EJI in Montgomery, Alabama, and will be installed with a ceremony once the County receives the marker.
wuft.org
The Point, Aug. 11, 2022: Putnam County has some of Florida’s oldest schools, and the district is trying to repair or replace them
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • News4Jax: As Putnam County students head back to class, district plans to repair, rebuild aging schools. “Students’ parents and other Putnam County voters will soon be asked to sign off on a bond program totaling $300 million. It’s a lot of money, but Putnam County School District Superintendent Dr. Rick Surrency said that it’s needed, as the county’s schools are very old. In fact, according to the district, Putnam County’s classrooms are some of the oldest in the state of Florida.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeschoolers aren't at home
WILLISTON — While students are returning to school this week, not all are going to be in a classroom. According to the Florida Department of Education, there were 152,109 homeschool students in the state for the 2021-22 academic year and an increase of 69 percent in the last five years. Numbers rise every year across the country, especially following the school shutdowns during the pandemic.
WCJB
Alachua County Commission will consider a proposal to turn part of the Meadowbrook grounds into a driving range
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners met Tuesday tonight and are considering a proposal to transform part of the Meadowbrook Golf Course grounds into a top tracer driving range that measures the flight and distance of the golf balls. Some residents spoke against the proposal since the facility would be...
WCJB
Alachua County commission will meet to discuss the proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners meet about a proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course. They want to turn the golf course into a top tracer driving range and clubhouse. The staff recommends that the board of county commissioners approve the transformation but with some conditions. The meeting...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Business leaders pay for new K-9 deputy, Columbia County Senior Services holds fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The sheriff of Columbia County is thanking business leaders for helping the agency get a new K-9, and an organization is raising money to help people with dementia. New K-9 Deputy. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered to introduce the community to their new K-9...
WCJB
‘People are really struggling’: Residents expressed their frustration in a meeting with GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Utility Advisory Board and GRU’s interim general manager, met at City Hall to address high bills. However, residents were not satisfied with the answers they received about customer service. “I was able to get a little more clarification, but at the same time...
PLANetizen
Gainesville Set To Approve Contentious Zoning Reforms
As Katie Hyson reports for WUFT, the city commission of Gainesville, Florida approved proposed zoning changes that, if passed by a second vote, would replace ‘single-family zoning’ with ‘neighborhood residential’ zoning and allow for greater housing density in an effort to boost the city’s housing supply.
wuft.org
Eastside High marching band alumni plan protest after school administration declines to reincorporate traditional Black marching style
Members of the Richard E. Parker Alumni Band invited the community to protest at next week’s Alachua County School Board meeting. It’s the latest chapter in a story that has been unfolding for 52 years. Eastside High School’s band used to march in the style of historically Black...
wuft.org
The Point, Aug. 10, 2022: Three constitutional amendment proposals await Florida voters on the November ballot
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Alachua County School Board elections: Opposing District 3 race candidates raise nearly $90,000 combined. “Candidates Sarah Rockwell and Ray Holt Jr. are running to replace the term-limited Gunnar Paulson for the Alachua County School Board District 3 seat.”
WCJB
Single-family zoning town hall meeting left residents with unanswered questions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “They don’t care what we want, they’re imposing it on us.”. Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut, who voted against the removal of single-family zoning, held a town hall at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. “There are better ways to accomplish affordable housing in...
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
wuft.org
‘Justice for Terrell Bradley’ mural painted over with swastika and ‘God Bless Derek Chauvin’
A mural on the Southwest 34th Street wall for Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a Gainesville police K9 following a traffic stop, has become a battleground between calls for justice and symbols of white supremacy. The initial mural, visible on Sunday, demanded Gainesville Police Department release the camera...
villages-news.com
Loomer crushes Webster in Villagers for Trump straw poll
Challenger Laura Loomer has crushed Congressman Daniel Webster in a Villagers for Trump straw poll. Villagers for Trump, in a straw poll conducted Tuesday night at Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Loomer by 89.07 percent to the 10.2 percent garnered by the incumbent GOP Congressman. The two will square off in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary. It’s a winner-take-all contest as there is no Democrat on the November ballot.
WCJB
Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
wuft.org
WUFT wins two national student Murrow Awards
WUFT News on Thursday was honored with two national awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for work produced in 2021. Reporter Victor Prieto’s story — Run, Regas, Run — earned student honors for Excellence in Video Feature Reporting. The multimedia piece documented Ocala Paralympian Regan Woods’ journey to the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
WCJB
Residents react to new charges against Bronson Middle High School coach as more victims come forward
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - New victims have come forward to detectives at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office. This is after Bronson Middle High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. was arrested on July 27 for lewd and lascivious molestation. As Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies were told two students were sexually abused at the coach’s home in Gainesville.
