Wisconsin State

Connecticut Public

Congress passes expanded health care benefits in sweeping bill

Congress on Friday passed Democrats’ major bill aiming to reduce inflation that will in part lower health care costs for those enrolled through the Affordable Care Act and Medicare. But as lawmakers in Connecticut praised the federal relief, they’re also raising concerns about proposed rate hikes that could affect plans for thousands of people in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Southern Connecticut State University Professor Jonathan Wharton says GOP senate candidate Levy must now mend fences

The results are in from Connecticut’s primary day, 2022, and, as we now know, at least one race delivered a surprise result. It will be Trump-allied, conservative Republican Leora Levy, and not moderate Themis Klarides, facing off in November against Democrat Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2011.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

The House is set to pass the Democrats' climate, health and taxes bill

Today is a day a lot of Democrats thought might never arrive. The House is set to give final congressional approval to a package of historic climate investments, curbs to prescription drug costs and tax changes meant to clamp down on big corporations. It's a far cry from the party's original agenda but caps off a number of recent accomplishments for President Biden and his party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Connecticut Public

Biden to sign a bill that would care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures

President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the biggest expansion of VA care ever, the PACT Act. PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins. It's meant to make up for broken promises over the years to care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures in Vietnam and in Iraq and Afghanistan, where U.S. troops and Iraqis alike were exposed to things like burn pits. Quil Lawrence follows veteran affairs for NPR, and he's with us now. Good morning, Quil.
POTUS
Connecticut Public

The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office

In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
FLORIDA STATE
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

