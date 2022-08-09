Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of Wisconsin's state assembly, announced Friday that he had fired the man he had hired to investigate false claims of voter fraud in the state. Vos was pressured last year into hiring Michael Gableman, a former justice of the Wisconsin Supreme...
Primary day signals Connecticut GOP's shift toward Trump
Republican Leora Levy’s surprise win in her party’s primary for U.S. Senate in Connecticut has put former President Donald Trump front and center in the November election. Democrats see this as an advantage, including Governor Ned Lamont, who is vying for re-election. Lamont said Levy’s win over a...
After primary victory, GOP Senate candidate Leora Levy should mend fences, CT political expert says
The results are in from the 2022 primary elections in Connecticut, and at least one race delivered a surprise. It will be Leora Levy, and not Themis Klarides, who will face off in November against Democrat Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2011. Levy is...
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
NY governor pledges $10 million to fight domestic terrorism after Buffalo shooting
In the fight to curb domestic terrorism on the local level, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new guidance Tuesday to support the development of domestic terrorism prevention plans following the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo. Hochul pledged $10 million to assist counties across New York in the development of...
Bill to decriminalize psychedelics in California gutted by lawmakers
The California Legislature on Thursday amended Senate Bill 519 to make it only a study of decriminalizing certain psychedelic drugs. State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who wrote the measure, said he will reintroduce it next year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former U.S. attorney gives details on Trump's unsealed warrants
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Barbara McQuade, professor at University of Michigan Law School and a former U.S. attorney, about the unsealing of former President Donald Trump's search warrant.
Congress passes expanded health care benefits in sweeping bill
Congress on Friday passed Democrats’ major bill aiming to reduce inflation that will in part lower health care costs for those enrolled through the Affordable Care Act and Medicare. But as lawmakers in Connecticut praised the federal relief, they’re also raising concerns about proposed rate hikes that could affect plans for thousands of people in the state.
Southern Connecticut State University Professor Jonathan Wharton says GOP senate candidate Levy must now mend fences
The results are in from Connecticut’s primary day, 2022, and, as we now know, at least one race delivered a surprise result. It will be Trump-allied, conservative Republican Leora Levy, and not moderate Themis Klarides, facing off in November against Democrat Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2011.
The House is set to pass the Democrats' climate, health and taxes bill
Today is a day a lot of Democrats thought might never arrive. The House is set to give final congressional approval to a package of historic climate investments, curbs to prescription drug costs and tax changes meant to clamp down on big corporations. It's a far cry from the party's original agenda but caps off a number of recent accomplishments for President Biden and his party.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.
Biden to sign a bill that would care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures
President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the biggest expansion of VA care ever, the PACT Act. PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins. It's meant to make up for broken promises over the years to care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures in Vietnam and in Iraq and Afghanistan, where U.S. troops and Iraqis alike were exposed to things like burn pits. Quil Lawrence follows veteran affairs for NPR, and he's with us now. Good morning, Quil.
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office
In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Encore: Inmates give Washington, D.C., ideas for curbing gun violence
An innovative educational program in the Washington, D.C., jail asks incarcerated people how to stop gun violence. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 8, 2022.)
With Congress set to pass massive climate and health care bill, Conn. officials look to local impacts
The House is expected to vote on the massive climate and health care bill passed by the Senate as soon as Friday. In Hartford on Thursday, state officials touted the bill’s possible effects for health care consumers. Deidre Gifford, the state’s commissioner of the Department of Social Services, said...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0