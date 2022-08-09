Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Springs man meets Top Golf employee who saved his life
Eight months after having a heart attack at a Top Golf in Colorado Springs, Brandon Bartlett came back to visit the place where it happened and meet one employee who helped save his life.
KKTV
MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
KKTV
Colorado drivers reminded to use caution and follow laws with school back in session
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many students are already back in the classroom while other school districts are getting ready to welcome students back in Colorado. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been issuing simple warnings and reminders the past few weeks about following traffic laws. “As students return for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Flag raised Friday that will cover Deputy Andrew Peery’s casket
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday morning marked another step in the El Paso County community honoring fallen sheriff’s deputy Andrew Peery. A flag was raised to the top of the flag pole outside the sheriff’s department downtown Colorado Springs. It held there for six minutes of silence; one minute for every year Peery served with the agency. The flag was taken down and folded ceremoniously. It will drape over Peery’s casket at his funeral Monday.
coloradosprings.com
A miscarriage led to new children's book by former Colorado Springs resident
Writers are often told to write from a scar, not a wound. As in, write the story after the traumatic event has happened and you’ve healed, versus trying to capture the story while you’re still immersed within its bubble. But Samantha Gassman couldn’t help but write while the...
KKTV
Harrison District 2 announces bulk Narcan order coming to middle and high schools
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs announced it’s expecting a bulk order of Narcan this fall, with doses expected to go into middle and high schools. Until now, Narcan has been in District 2 schools solely by being carried by school resource officers....
Free haircuts for students heading back to school
SteelCity Barbers & Styling in Pueblo offers free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts for students heading back to school.
RELATED PEOPLE
KKTV
Once told he would never walk again, man scales Manitou Incline in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Incline was once a near-impossible thought for Patrick Rummerfield. For those who aren’t familiar with the hike, the trail gains about 2,000 feet in elevation from start to finish and features nearly 3,000 steps. The trail used to be used as a tourist cable car track.
KKTV
KKTV
Total Transformation: Dog brought into Pikes Peak Human Society gets a new look
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What a transformation! Meet Alfie!. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says Alfie was brought into the Pueblo shelter and was in pretty bad shape. He was severely matted, and his coat was covered in urine and feces. The HSPPR vet team immediately brought him in for a medical shave-down.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado School District 14 Superintendent talks priorities for school year
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Superintendents across southern Colorado are sitting with digital anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to discuss challenges and priorities for the 2022-2023 school year. Through specific questions covering a variety of topics, from school safety measures to staffing shortages and even changes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
CDOT offers discount on haircuts to raise awareness on motorcycle safety
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind motorcyclists about safety on the road. To date this year, there have been 89 motorcyclists killed on Colorado roads. Most of those deaths have occurred in El Paso County, according to CDOT. On Friday CDOT is partnering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region reports more animals in shelter this summer, including strays and surrenders
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Animal shelters across the country are seeing a rise in animals coming through their doors, including in southern Colorado. 11 News spoke with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, who saw a 24% increase in animals from this summer to last summer, which includes strays and surrenders.
Longtime SAR member dies on bike ride in Colorado, remembered for "depth of experience"
According to the Office of Emergency Management representing San Juan County, an important member of the Silverton Emergency Services community passed away at the beginning of the month following a cardiac event during a mountain bike ride. The organization described Leo Lloyd, 60, as the "consummate mountain rescuer who lived...
Monkeypox declared public health emergency in US
Monkeypox vaccine distribution.Photo by RF._.studio / Pexels. (Denver, CO.) There are currently 4,000 people on the waitlist for the monkeypox vaccine in Colorado as the U.S. officially declared a public health emergency in part to help scale vaccine production.
KKTV
‘We seem to be in the decline phase’: Colorado’s top doctor talks BA.5 surge and more with anchor Katie Pelton
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say we appear to be on the back side of the most recent surge in COVID cases in Colorado and expressed guarded optimism going into this new school year. 11 News anchor Katie Pelton sat down with the state’s top doctor, Eric France with...
Comments / 0