Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
Co-workers rally to replace Hannaford employee's stolen bike
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Maine man has a brand-new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney’s bicycle was stolen while he was on the job. He called police but they weren't able to find it. Mooney had a lock...
Aerosmith set to restart tour with Bangor as first stop
BANGOR (WGME) -- Aerosmith has announced that they will be coming to Bangor to restart their tour in early September. Lead Singer Steven Tyler posted on Instagram that the band plans to make stops in Bangor, Boston and Las Vegas. The Bangor show will be September 4 at the Maine...
Cannon seized, 3 arrested in Liberty drug bust
LIBERTY (WGME) -- Maine State Police seized a cannon, a side-by-side and numerous firearms during a drug bust in Liberty August 4. Police were at the scene on School Ridge Road to look for 27-year-old Cole Libby, who lived at the home and was wanted on warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
'To us that's a slap in the face:' Driver in deadly Augusta crash will avoid jail time
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A year after a man fell asleep at the wheel in Augusta, hitting and killing three pedestrians, including a 1-year-old girl, the driver has learned he will serve no jail time. Two grandmothers and a baby girl died that day. Now, the families of the victims are...
Maine driver who allegedly hit, killed 3 pedestrians pleads guilty to civil charges
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The driver who allegedly hit and killed three people, including a 1-year-old girl, last year in Augusta appeared in court Wednesday morning. Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea pleaded guilty to three civil charges, one for each death. Police say Santerre admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.
Waldo County man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence terrorizing
MONTVILLE (WGME) -- A Waldo County man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and terrorizing. Aaron Nickerson, 47, made his initial appearance virtually in Waldo County Superior Court on Wednesday. Police arrested him early Tuesday morning following a confrontation with officers. They were first sent there to deal with a...
UMaine Black Bears 1st padded practice
Wednesday was the first day of full pads for the University of Maine football team. The Black Bears are just 24 days away from kicking off their season at New Mexico. The players say practicing in full pads gets them game ready a lot quicker. The team still has plenty...
