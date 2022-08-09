ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

WGME

Co-workers rally to replace Hannaford employee's stolen bike

BANGOR (WGME) -- A Maine man has a brand-new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney’s bicycle was stolen while he was on the job. He called police but they weren't able to find it. Mooney had a lock...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Aerosmith set to restart tour with Bangor as first stop

BANGOR (WGME) -- Aerosmith has announced that they will be coming to Bangor to restart their tour in early September. Lead Singer Steven Tyler posted on Instagram that the band plans to make stops in Bangor, Boston and Las Vegas. The Bangor show will be September 4 at the Maine...
WGME

Cannon seized, 3 arrested in Liberty drug bust

LIBERTY (WGME) -- Maine State Police seized a cannon, a side-by-side and numerous firearms during a drug bust in Liberty August 4. Police were at the scene on School Ridge Road to look for 27-year-old Cole Libby, who lived at the home and was wanted on warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
LIBERTY, ME
WGME

Waldo County man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence terrorizing

MONTVILLE (WGME) -- A Waldo County man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and terrorizing. Aaron Nickerson, 47, made his initial appearance virtually in Waldo County Superior Court on Wednesday. Police arrested him early Tuesday morning following a confrontation with officers. They were first sent there to deal with a...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WGME

UMaine Black Bears 1st padded practice

Wednesday was the first day of full pads for the University of Maine football team. The Black Bears are just 24 days away from kicking off their season at New Mexico. The players say practicing in full pads gets them game ready a lot quicker. The team still has plenty...
ORONO, ME

