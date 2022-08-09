Read full article on original website
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
Awards HQ August 12 BONUS EDITION: Final Emmy Voting Has Started! Exclusive Host Chat with Kenan Thompson; Variety Talk Conundrum; More!
Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is August 12, 2022, which means final round voting begins today, followed by 10 days until final round voting ends on August 22. Then comes the finales: It’s 22 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3; and then it’s 31 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12.WE HAVE A HOST! WE HAVE A HOST! And it was the most obvious — and perfect — choice for NBC this year. If Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weren’t going to host the Emmys (and trust me, neither talk show star had a DROP of interest in doing this gig again), why...
Mariah Carey, Usher, And SZA To Perform At 2022 Global Citizen Festival
Global Citizen has revealed its lineup for the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival. Set to take place on Sept. 24, 2022, in New York City and Accra, Ghana, the event boasts its diverse list of talent to amplify the organization’s mission. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy, Wizkid, And Davido To Headline Lost In Riddim FestivalMario Names His Ideal R&B Supergroup MembersRodney Jerkins Announces Search For Undiscovered Talent As performers, the musicians are tasked with not only delivering their fan-favorite songs but also sending a message to global leaders, major corporations, and foundations to empower women and girls, take climate action,...
Slipped Disc
Cover artist RIP
The French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempé, maker of more than 100 covers for the New Yorker, has died ‘en vacances’, aged 89. He was especially fond of orchestras.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Summer Replay – Wigmore Hall
Regular readers are familiar with my addiction to London’s venerable concert hall on Wigmore Street. Their regular concerts, presented online during the pandemic, kept me going when the chances of hearing live chamber music were between non-existent and none. Over the last two years, Wigmore Hall’s digital programme has...
Slipped Disc
Gewinnerinnen at the German music competition
The winners of this year’s German Music Competition (DMW) are violinist Anne Luisa Kramb (Berlin), organist Aurel Dawidiuk (Hanover) and clarinettist Lyuta Kobayashi from Stuttgart. The event has been an annual fixture since 1975.
Slipped Disc
Maestros mourn America’s top conducting teacher
The death of Larry Rachleff yesterday has cast a pall over the conducting profession. The cause was non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Larry was 67. Larry, who lived in Houston with his family, was Professor of Orchestral Conducting and Music Director of the Shepherd School Symphony and Chamber Orchestras. Before that, he taught at Oberlin. He was also music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic for 23 years and of the San Antonio Symphony.
Slipped Disc
An organ is installed at London Underground station
It’s London Bridge, actually. Brendan Kavanagh is the player. But anyone can now fugue off.
Slipped Disc
String quartet: How Issey Miyake dressed us
Abolishing the differences of sizes and shapes, liberating women and men from the fashion and society standards. He simply celebrated beauty and life. He was working with local artisans and using very old traditions of sewing, mixing them up with his creation to give them a new life, very much like what we do as a Quartet, to trigger old pieces and bring the new in them the best way we can.
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann jumps in for blackface Aida
The Arena di Verona has landed the German-Austrian tenor for his first full opera in the venue. Unfortunately it is Radames in an elderly production of Aida where the title singer blacks up (pictured) contrary to current opera norms. In this Verona cast, the Ukrainian Liudmyla Monastyrska will be applying the boot polish.
Slipped Disc
Star cancels Salzburg to do more Pilates
Message from soprano Anita Rachvelishvili, who has withdrawn from singing Amneris in Aida:. Since there is lots of misunderstanding and talks about my cancellations in last few months I wanted to let you know that I am well! My body is not in full singing shape after the birth of Lileana.
Slipped Disc
Edinburgh is stunned as Philadelphia scraps Beethoven 9th
The festival has been horrified by the loss of one of its highlights. Here is what patrons are being told in the most diplomatic terms:. I am emailing to inform you that unfortunately, as The Philadelphia Orchestra’s COVID-19 protocols differ from current UK guidance, it has become necessary to change the programme for the Thursday 25 August concert to accommodate the orchestra’s preferences.
