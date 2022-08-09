ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waovam.com

Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power

Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Officials Investigating Building Collapse in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville officials are still looking into a possible collapsed roof at a vacant State Street building. The building was located in the 11-hundred block of State Street, and affected two buildings in that block. The affected block has been closed while the investigation and work on the buildings continues.
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
waovam.com

Monkeypox Cases Not in Knox County At This Time

Officials have been raising awareness about monkeypox striking in parts of Indiana. However, at this time, no monkeypox cases have been reported in Knox County. The virus has been detected in around 15% of Indiana’s counties. However, Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says they only know of cases in one Indiana county — Marion County.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq

The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Carlisle, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
waovam.com

VCSC, Vincennes Catholic Schools Back to the Books Today

Both Vincennes school corporations — Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic — hit the books starting today. They join Knox County’s two other corporations — North Knox and South Knox — in starting the school year. Both of the County corporations started on Tuesday. Dr. Shea...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Daviess County Foundation Awards Grant to Meals on Wheels

The Daviess County group “Our Community Foundation” has awarded a $250 mini-grant to Senior and Family Services for their Meals on Wheels/Congregate Meal Program. The grant will be used to purchase cooking equipment, including pans, cookie sheets, and utensils for the program. Meals on Wheels provides an average...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Washington Police Seeking Help to Solve Sunday Burglary

Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060.
WASHINGTON, IN
waovam.com

VU “Going Further, Faster” for 2022-23 School Year

Vincennes University is “Going Further, Faster.” That was the tone of the opening meeting speech by University President Chuck Johnson to faculty and staff at V-U’s opening meeting. Johnson laid out six priorities during the session at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. They include enhanced enrollment...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indot#North And South#Restrict Lanes
waovam.com

K-9 “Sarah” Retiring from VPD Duty

The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Vincennes White Falls to Clovis, California at Cal Ripken World Series

The Vincennes White team fell behind early, and could not catch up in a loss to Clovis California last nigh t, 6-1. That puts the Vincennes White team in the Iron Man bracket, playing today at the Cal Ripken World Series. (The White team is scheduled to play at 12:30 today on Earl Lawson Field– or the Blue diamond– since they are the five seed in Pool B. They will play the 4 seed from Pool D in the game this afternoon.
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
waovam.com

LHS, NK Scrimmage Tonight in Football At Warrior Stadium

In high school football Vincennes Lincoln will play at North Knox tonight at. 7 pm. The Regular season begins a week from tomorrow night as Vincennes Lincoln visits Bosse while North Knox hosts Sullivan. While the Girls golf season is in full swing, the other fall sports can begin their...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Scrimmages Set For Tonight, Tomorrow Night

(Volleyball Scrimmage tonight) The Vincennes Lincoln and Rivet girls volleyball teams will have. a scrimmage tonight at 6pm at Alice Arena. It will be the only match up between Rivet Coach Jill Ballinger and. her daughter Jensen as the teams do not play in the regular season. Jensen Ballinger was...
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy