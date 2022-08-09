Effective: 2022-08-12 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in western Navajo and far eastern Coconino counties including Kykotsmovi, Hotevilla, and Second Mesa. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coalmine Canyon Chapter House, Hard Rock, Tolani Lake, Kykotsmovi Village, Hotevilla, Shongopovi, Second Mesa. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 337 and 391. State Route 87 between mile markers 395 and 406. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Coyote Wash, Oraibi Wash, Polacca Wash, Jeddito Wash, Little Colorado River, Moenkopi Wash, Antelope Wash, Tohachi Wash, Begashibito Wash, Dinnebito Wash, Gold Spring Wash and Saltwater Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO