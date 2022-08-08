ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Louisiana

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Louisiana, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Field & Stream

Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana

On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The FADER

Rapper JayDaYoungan shot and killed in Louisiana

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, real name Javorius Scott, has died following a shooting in his hometown of Bogalusa on Wednesday, police have confirmed. Another person was injured in the incident with police telling NBC News that close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. was wounded but is stable and recovering in hospital.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
International Business Times

Louisiana, Florida Shootings This Week Leave 4 Dead, Including 1 Suspect

Two separate shootings in Florida and Louisiana this week resulted in the deaths of four people. A man, identified as 49-year-old Quinton Hunter, barged into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting that was taking place Monday night at the offices of the nonprofit organization Bridge the Gap, CBS 12 reported. Hunter then...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Arkansas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
ARKANSAS STATE
FOXBusiness

The best, worst states for health care in 2022: report

Depending on where they live, some Americans have better health care options than others. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for health care in 2022. For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on their...
HEALTH SERVICES
hotnewhiphop.com

JayDaYoungan Allegedly Shot In Lousiana: Report

Troubling news has begun to make its way to social media about rapper JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana native has made headlines in recent years due to his string of run-ins with the law, but this time, it is being reported by multiple outlets that Jay has been injured during a shooting. Details regarding the incident are scarce at the moment, but SayCheese reported that they've spoken to sources that have allegedly confirmed the information.
LOUISIANA STATE
Phys.org

'One in 30 million': Yet another rare orange lobster rescued, this time in Mississippi

For the second time in less than a month, a "1 in 30 million" lobster defied becoming dinner after being saved Monday from a Southern seafood restaurant tank. Last month, a rare orange lobster christened Cheddar was rescued from a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida. Named in honor of the chain's signature biscuits, the crustacean soon found haven at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.
MERIDIAN, MS
US News and World Report

The Best States to Have a Baby

Many parents agonize over where they will raise their children and perhaps rightfully so: according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website, some states are better than others when it comes to childrearing. Massachusetts topped the report’s list of the best states to have a baby, receiving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

