KOMU
Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri
SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 returns to Columbia after Kentucky deployment
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 arrived back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. The historic Kentucky flooding left at least 38 people dead. MO-TF1 received their demobilization efforts Thursday morning and returned to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters. The...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Aug. 12
Boone County 911 dispatcher shortage could affect call wait times. Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) needs more dispatch workers in its emergency communications center. Dispatcher shortages have been reported across the state. In Boone County, the budget has allotted 61 emergency telecommunicators. However, there are currently only 33 full-time workers, leaving the joint communications department with 28 vacancies.
KOMU
Kentucky governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated communities and led to at least 38 deaths.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, August 10
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that the petition submitted to place the initiative on the ballot had been approved. It will be listed as Amendment 3 and would allow Missourians 21 and older to posses, consume, purchase, and cultivate marijuana. State officials certified that 214,535 out of the...
KOMU
Forecast: While seasonal for now, weekend temps are trending warm again
The temperatures have been more comfortable and 'normal' for August this week, but it's about to get hot again in Missouri. Many areas will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s this morning across mid-Missouri and we could see another round of dense fog, although this time will be more patchy and limited to river valleys and fog-prone areas.
KOMU
Child care centers adjust pricing before students return to the classroom
JEFFERSON CITY - In Missouri, child care costs are on the rise. The average annual cost of infant care in Missouri is $10,041, or $837 per month, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Child care for a 4-year-old costs $7,014, or $584 each month. According to a survey by Care.com,...
KOMU
Forecast: Summer heat returns this weekend, rain and cooler weather next week
Extra clouds are filling up the sky this morning and there is a short-term heat wave this weekend. Clouds are drifting in from Iowa and Illinois this morning which is not the typical direction for weather, but happens during the summer months. This is leading to morning temps already in the 70s, but should keep afternoon temps in the middle to upper 80s which is cooler than yesterday.
KOMU
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son's birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee's Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son's birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee's Summit.
KOMU
A sunny Thursday with additional clouds on Friday
Scammers are impersonating members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in mid-Missouri's latest phone scam. Here's what you need to know today.
KOMU
Forecast: Another foggy start to Wednesday leading to another mild day
These temperatures just keep gracing mid-Missouri! Another day of seasonal temperatures and low humidity is in the books for tomorrow. As temperatures cool down tonight, we could get really close to the dewpoint temperature which could lead to the possibility of fog in fog-prone areas. These places would include areas near rivers and other bodies of water.
KOMU
Forecast: Seasonal mid-week temps, humidity stays in check for another warm weekend
Fog will start out Wednesday before we get another sunny and warm afternoon in Mid-Missouri. Areas of patchy fog may be possible during your morning Drives on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Air temperatures will be quite cool in the 50s to lower 60s over the next two nights and could reach the dew point. Watch for fog prone areas to produce this fog which will lead to reduced visibility through 8:30am.
