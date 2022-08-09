ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Dutchess County establishing threat assessment group

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the county legislature. The goal of the new group is to increase communications across prevention, treatment and response entities and to serve as...
Proposed 2023 Newburgh city budget to look at office space

NEWBURGH – As Newburgh prepares to begin discussions about a 2023 city budget, officials will be looking at aging office space and facilities. The police headquarters, built in the early 1970's, contains mold and other air quality issues, city hall is shored up with beams and braces, and other space may need to be reconfigured or relocated.
NEWBURGH, NY
National Night Out 2022 is a Community Tradition

MIDDLETOWN – On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, the City of Middletown Police Department hosted its own local National Night Out. It is an event that celebrates the building of a relationship between police and their community, which Middletown has held annually since 1984. "Events like tonight are...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Polio virus detected in Orange County wastewater samples

New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has recently updated the Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) regarding the polio virus. After polio virus was found in Rockland County, wastewater samples were taken from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County. These wastewater samples were initially...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
GOSHEN, NY
ROCKLAND RESPONDS: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools

I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn't like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I'm not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can't seem to get a clear answer on all of this.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Attention: H.V. Humane Society Desperately Needs Your Help

Anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. The Hudson Valley offers a ton of great services to its residents and to all kinds of animals. It's one of the great things about living in this area and many times you'll see everyone come together and try to help out as much as they can. One Hudson Valley Humane Society put out an urgent message and mentioned that they need help from their residents and community.
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY
Ryan proposes tightening Ulster County's spending with Inflation Relief Plan

KINGSTON – As households and small businesses continue to feel the pinch of rising costs, Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan has proposed an Inflation Relief Plan including a proposed three percent reduction in county property taxes, $3.5 million to provide direct food assistance for up to 27,000 households, and eliminating UCAT bus fares for all residents.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

