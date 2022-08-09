I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn’t like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I’m not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can’t seem to get a clear answer on all of this.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO