Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County establishing threat assessment group
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the county legislature. The goal of the new group is to increase communications across prevention, treatment and response entities and to serve as...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie school district secures $2.3 million state grant for student mental health
POUGHKEEPSIE – The State Office of Mental Health has awarded the Poughkeepsie City School District a $2.33 million grant to expand its mental health offerings to students and parents. The five-year award will benefit students at all grades, said Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser, who noted it was awarded in...
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Governor honors fallen Rockland County firefighter at statewide convention
TARRYTOWN – Governor Kathy Hochul paid tribute to fallen Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd, who was killed while saving residents of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley in March 2021. Hochul gave the introductory remarks at the 150th anniversary Firefighters Association of New York convention on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Proposed 2023 Newburgh city budget to look at office space
NEWBURGH – As Newburgh prepares to begin discussions about a 2023 city budget, officials will be looking at aging office space and facilities. The police headquarters, built in the early 1970’s, contains mold and other air quality issues, city hall is shored up with beams and braces, and other space may need to be reconfigured or relocated.
What to know about the Democratic primary in NY's 18th District
Three Democrats are seeking their party's nomination in the reshaped Hudson Valley 18th Congressional District, which crosses three counties and was left with no incumbent candidate after a judge set New York's new district lines in May. Competing in the 18th District primary on Aug. 23 − and 10 days...
rocklanddaily.com
Care 365 North’s Ribbon Cutting Includes Incredible Gesture to Benefit Entire Rockland Community
Care 365 is opening its second state-of-the-art medical community-driven care facility, offering the ultimate in personalized service. The new Pomona facility includes centers for health care, imaging, lab and diagnostics, and cardio care, just like its Monsey counterpart. The new facility opened its doors on Tuesday afternoon, August 9. The...
Woman completes 3,000-mile journey to raise awareness for human rights
Tara Simmons was greeted in Dutchess County after biking and running for 39 days all the way from Death Valley, California.
wmar2news
Officials weighing options as poliovirus silently spreads in New York counties
Health officials are expressing concerns as poliovirus has been detected in wastewater in Rockland County, New York. The county first confirmed a case of polio in July, but the fact that the virus was detected in wastewater suggests they could be potentially hundreds of cases. Wastewater samples also found the virus in Orange County, New York.
hudsonvalleypress.com
National Night Out 2022 is a Community Tradition
MIDDLETOWN – On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, the City of Middletown Police Department hosted its own local National Night Out. It is an event that celebrates the building of a relationship between police and their community, which Middletown has held annually since 1984. “Events like tonight are...
warwickadvertiser.com
Polio virus detected in Orange County wastewater samples
New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has recently updated the Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) regarding the polio virus. After polio virus was found in Rockland County, wastewater samples were taken from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County. These wastewater samples were initially...
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
rocklanddaily.com
ROCKLAND RESPONDS: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools
I would like to know what the law is when it comes to renting out my backyard pool. I believe there are even sites where you can list your pool, like an Airbnb of sorts but for pools. Is this legal for me to use such a site or even to post elsewhere? Specifically, is it legal only under certain circumstances (like if I am properly insured for this)? What if my neighbor doesn’t like that I am doing this - will they have a legitimate complaint about how I use my pool? And finally, even if I’m not renting it out, what if I happen to have a lot of friends who like to use my pool - are there any limits on that kind of thing? I have asked around, and I just can’t seem to get a clear answer on all of this.
600-home project in South Blooming Grove set to start after boards finish four-year review
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE - No one has shot a hole of golf at the former Lake Anne Country Club for more than 20 years. The ramshackle rental homes have long been vacant. Investors who bought the giant tract for $15 million in 2006 have pursued one goal since then: to build homes there.
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona, was staying at a home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
Attention: H.V. Humane Society Desperately Needs Your Help
Anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. The Hudson Valley offers a ton of great services to its residents and to all kinds of animals. It's one of the great things about living in this area and many times you'll see everyone come together and try to help out as much as they can. One Hudson Valley Humane Society put out an urgent message and mentioned that they need help from their residents and community.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ryan proposes tightening Ulster County’s spending with Inflation Relief Plan
KINGSTON – As households and small businesses continue to feel the pinch of rising costs, Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan has proposed an Inflation Relief Plan including a proposed three percent reduction in county property taxes, $3.5 million to provide direct food assistance for up to 27,000 households, and eliminating UCAT bus fares for all residents.
