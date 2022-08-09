Read full article on original website
BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
Ouabache Trails Park Still Without Power
Knox County’s Ouabache Trails Park is still without power, and will likely be that way for the near future. That word from County Parks Board member Cathy Lane. In comments before the Knox County Council, Lane said the group is meeting with Duke Energy to discuss the issue on Monday. Lane and other Parks Board members are seeking answers to restore the power to the park area.
Officials Investigating Building Collapse in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville officials are still looking into a possible collapsed roof at a vacant State Street building. The building was located in the 11-hundred block of State Street, and affected two buildings in that block. The affected block has been closed while the investigation and work on the buildings continues.
School Bus Safety Still Top of Mind for Law Enforcement
All Knox County schools are back to the books, with partial first weeks ending for all students today. The first week also means increased police presence around the various Knox County schools. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand reminds everyone of the extra patrols around the schools.. Vincennes City Police are...
Monkeypox Cases Not in Knox County At This Time
Officials have been raising awareness about monkeypox striking in parts of Indiana. However, at this time, no monkeypox cases have been reported in Knox County. The virus has been detected in around 15% of Indiana’s counties. However, Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says they only know of cases in one Indiana county — Marion County.
Nash Dunn Named Permanent President of KCARC
Nash Dunn has been named as the president of the Vincennes group KCARC. Dunn was the interim president of the group since the departure of Mike Carney in April of 2022. Dunn is the second KCARC president, following Carney’s 50 years in charge. He has also been the Chief Operating Officer of KCARC since October of last year. In that position, he managed KCARC Industries, Program Service, and Finance.
Knox County I-Read Scores Higher than State Average
Knox County third graders passed the I-Read exam in numbers much higher than the state average. The state average was just below 82%. In the county, North Knox third graders averaged 89%, while Vincennes Community students passed at a just under 91% rate. South Knox students were among the state’s best, with a 97.6% passing rate. The Diocese of Evansville — including student at Vincennes Flaget Elementary — passed at a rate of 95.5%.
New Leader Taking Over for Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth
The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth Board of Directors has a new Executive Director. Local businesswoman Jessica Potts is a Martin County native. She graduated from Loogootee High School and has a bachelor’s degree in Health from the University of Southern Indiana. In her most recent position, she...
Helping His Hands Heading East in Kentucky– Eventually
Officials with Vincennes-based Helping His Hands are still helping the recovery from last December’s devastating tornado in western Kentucky. However, the group is keeping an eye on recovery efforts in flood-affected Eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman has not moved across the state yet. Shipman knows flood...
VCSC, Vincennes Catholic Schools Back to the Books Today
Both Vincennes school corporations — Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic — hit the books starting today. They join Knox County’s two other corporations — North Knox and South Knox — in starting the school year. Both of the County corporations started on Tuesday. Dr. Shea...
Washington Police Seeking Help to Solve Sunday Burglary
Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060.
Daviess County Foundation Awards Grant to Meals on Wheels
The Daviess County group “Our Community Foundation” has awarded a $250 mini-grant to Senior and Family Services for their Meals on Wheels/Congregate Meal Program. The grant will be used to purchase cooking equipment, including pans, cookie sheets, and utensils for the program. Meals on Wheels provides an average...
Vincennes Green Returns to Action After 2 Day Layoff
The Vincennes Green team comes back after two days off to face Julington Creek, Florida in the third quarterfinal in the Championship round. The Vincennes Greens were the number 1 seed, as they won Pool A with a 3-1 record. The winner will play tonight in the Championship semifinals; the Cal Ripken 10 year-old World Series title game will be played at 1 pm Saturday. Other Championship quarterfinals today include Willamette Valley versus Mew Canaan Connecticut; Oahu Hawaii taking on Marlton New Jersey; and Florence Alabama facing South Lexington, Kentucky.
VU “Going Further, Faster” for 2022-23 School Year
Vincennes University is “Going Further, Faster.” That was the tone of the opening meeting speech by University President Chuck Johnson to faculty and staff at V-U’s opening meeting. Johnson laid out six priorities during the session at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. They include enhanced enrollment...
Gallant Effort Falls Short in Extra Innings for Vincennes White Team
Campbellsville Kentucky came back from 4-1 down to defeat the Vincennes White team, 8=7, in nine innings. The Vincennes White team had a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth, when a two run homer by Campbellsville’s Will Landis made it 5-4 Campbellsville. The Vincennes Whites tied it in the sixth, and both teams traded a scoreless seventh and one-run eighth. The Whites led 7-6 in the ninth, when two Campbellsville runs sealed the victory.
Vincennes Green Team 3-1 in Pool Play with Big Win at Cal Ripken World Series
The Vincennes Green team ends pool play at 3-1, with a 13-0 victory over Marlborough Massachusetts last night at Joe Bilskie Senior Field. their win last night gives them a second place tie overall with thieir 3-1 record, and could lead to a first round bye in the Championship bracket, starting Thursday.
NK Wins Three Team Golf Match Over SK, Pike Central
North Knox’s girls golf team won a three-team match yesterday at Pride’s Creek Park in Petersburg The Lady Warriors shot a 191, followed by South Knox at 193. Pike Central was third, with a 223.
LHS, NK Scrimmage Tonight in Football At Warrior Stadium
In high school football Vincennes Lincoln will play at North Knox tonight at. 7 pm. The Regular season begins a week from tomorrow night as Vincennes Lincoln visits Bosse while North Knox hosts Sullivan. While the Girls golf season is in full swing, the other fall sports can begin their...
