WIBW
California man killed when semi-truck hits cyclist in NW Kansas
NORTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A California man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a semi-truck while riding his bicycle along a NW Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 about 6 miles west of Highway 383.
California cyclist killed in Kansas
NORTON (KSNT) – A California cyclist riding in Norton County, Kansas was killed Monday when he was hit by a semi tractor-trailer. Robert Schlange, 68, of Sierra City, California died Monday just before 8 p.m. after being hit from the rear on Highway 36 at milepost 104.5, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The truck […]
