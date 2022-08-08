Read full article on original website
Earl Cordell 1933-2022
Sanford “Earl” Cordell, 89, of Soldier, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Eastridge Nursing Home in Centralia. He was born June 30, 1933, in Holly, Colo., the son of Sanford “Glenn” and Gladys (Hickman) Cordell. Earl graduated from Soldier High School in 1951. After high...
Lora Ray-Karlin 1964-2021
Lora Ray-Karlin of Topeka passed away on Dec. 1, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. Lora was born on Dec. 9, 1964, in Holton, the daughter of Roy and Rexanna Ray. Lora was an ambitious, determined and captivating person from a young age; these characteristics only grew as she got older. In 1982 Lora gave birth to her first child, Justin. Determined to give him the best life she could, she continued to work hard and graduated from Holton High School in 1983. Four years later, Lora welcomed her daughter, Shellsea.
Kennedy White brings entrepreneurial spirit home to Holton
Kennedy White was gifted with an entrepreneurial spirit. After graduating from Holton High School in 2012 and during his studies at Washburn University, White was able to start and grow a consulting firm that helps businesses create more value for themselves by identifying tax exemption opportunities within their utility charges.
County joins state in defeating "Value Them Both" amendment
Abortion will continue to be a constitutional right in Kansas following the primary election held on Aug. 2. According to the unofficial results, 59 percent of Kansans who voted in the election voted against the “Value Them Both” amendment while 41 percent voted in favor. If it would...
Holton's 2023 budget will generate more on unchanged mill levy
The City of Holton will collect $76,510 more in local taxes with its new proposed budget for 2023 while keeping its overall mill levy the same, the Holton City Commission learned this week. During the commission’s regular meeting on Monday, Overland Park-based financial auditor Mike Peroo met with commissioners to...
