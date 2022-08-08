Lora Ray-Karlin of Topeka passed away on Dec. 1, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. Lora was born on Dec. 9, 1964, in Holton, the daughter of Roy and Rexanna Ray. Lora was an ambitious, determined and captivating person from a young age; these characteristics only grew as she got older. In 1982 Lora gave birth to her first child, Justin. Determined to give him the best life she could, she continued to work hard and graduated from Holton High School in 1983. Four years later, Lora welcomed her daughter, Shellsea.

