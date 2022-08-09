Astronomers List 88 Distant Galaxies They Want to Look at With JWST. Some Are Less Than 200 Million Years Old.

Read full article on original website
Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life
Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects
We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
A Surprising Finding Indicates That 800,000-Year-Old Hominins Utilized Fire
The researchers find one of the earliest pieces of evidence supporting the usage of fire using cutting-edge AI methods. There’s a saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to explore that claim, or at the very least to define what “smoke” is. The researchers describe a cutting-edge, ground-breaking technique they have created and used to find nonvisual signs of fire that date back at least 800,000 years, one of the earliest known indications of the use of fire, in a recent paper that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it
The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic
On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe
Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite
The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm
An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
What Would The 4th Dimension Look Like?
Hyperspace, cosmic strings, God, and the origin of all life, if our universe is the bi-product of the 4th dimension, what would that visually look like, and could we even comprehend it?
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
Scientists find mysterious ‘perfectly aligned’ holes on Atlantic ocean floor that look human-made
Scientists have stumbled upon a series of seemingly human-made organised holes on the Atlantic Ocean floor whose origins remain a mystery. The “perfectly aligned” holes were discovered on 23 July but have been previously reported from the region, researchers studying the ocean floor aboard the NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer said.
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
The James Webb Space Telescope Zeroes In On One Of The Weirdest Galaxies In The Universe
A new image looks at the mysterious Cartwheel Galaxy, some 500 million light years from Earth.
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
When will the sixth mass extinction happen? A Japanese scientist may have an answer
Earth's average surface temperature and loss of biodiversity have a linear relation. The biggest mass extinction happened 250 million years ago. A temperature of 9oC is needed for a mass extinction event. A Japanese climate scientist has run the numbers for the next big mass extinction and does not expect...
