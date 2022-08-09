HONOLULU (AP) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a large wildfire Friday in a rural area of Hawaii's Big Island that wasn't threatening any homes. Gusts and arid conditions were making it challenging to contain the blaze that started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army's Pohakuloa Training Area, which is above the town of Waikoloa and in between the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO