Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner
A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
Amish man hospitalized after car-buggy crash, troopers say
Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
Lower Saucon man dies more than week after motorcycle crash, coroner says
A 64-year-old Lower Saucon Township man died Tuesday afternoon from injuries received Aug. 2 in a motorcycle crash in Upper Saucon Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Joel Matosek was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m. in St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Fire heavily damages old stone home in East Coventry Twp.
EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Fire chased a man from his home in Chester County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the home on Old Schuylkill Road in East Coventry Township. The inside of the stone home, which we're told may date back to the 1800s, was...
Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
ID Sought For Suspect In Lehigh Valley Vandalism Spree (PHOTOS)
Recognize him? Authorities are attempting to identify a suspect in a vandalism spree in the Lehigh Valley area. The man pictured above is a suspect in a string of vandalism incidents that occurred in the center city of Bethlehem overnight between Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, Bethlehem Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 9.
3 arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted Lehigh Valley seniors, troopers say
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
Motorcyclist dies after serious crash in Champion
A Warren man has died following a crash in Champion on Monday.
Man killed in dirt-biking crash in St. Anthony
ST. ANTHONY – An 18-year-old man was killed Friday at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. Keston Lane Newman, a resident of Monteview, passed away due to injuries sustained after a dirt-biking accident, according to law enforcement officials. Details of the crash have not yet been released. Funeral services will...
Ohio man dies in ATV crash; 1 more injured
OHIO- A man from Ohio died Sunday morning after an ATV crash. The crash happened on County Road 148 in Muskingum when the driver, 53-year-old Kent Thomas Burkhart, went right off the right side of the roadway in a 2018 Polaris Ranger XP, overcorrected, and then overturned on the roadway. John Scott Wills, of Nashport, […]
Early morning fire in 120-year-old house outside Allentown quickly extinguished
An early morning house fire in a century-old Salisbury Township home was extinguished within minutes and resulted in just minor injuries, township police report. The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday for a house on in the 1000 block of East Emmaus Avenue, less than a mile outside Allentown.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 9 and Game Farm Road in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU (AP) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a large wildfire Friday in a rural area of Hawaii's Big Island that wasn't threatening any homes. Gusts and arid conditions were making it challenging to contain the blaze that started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army's Pohakuloa Training Area, which is above the town of Waikoloa and in between the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes.
Driving tour takes visitors around a community in the Poconos
Walking tours are great exercise and a fun way to explore, but when the tour is 27 miles long, you might want to take your car. Yes, gas is expensive right now, but if you plan this one out right, you can stay close to home and feel like you're on vacation.
Mystery as bloodied woman in her 20s is seen screaming for help inside cab of tractor-trailer in New Jersey
Cops in New Jersey put out an urgent appeal for help after a bloodied woman was seen screaming for help inside a truck. Surveillance footage shows the tractor-trailer pull up next to a Toyota garage parking lot by Ridge Road, South Brunswick, around 2pm Wednesday. The woman then shouted to...
