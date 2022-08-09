ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County establishing threat assessment group

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the county legislature. The goal of the new group is to increase communications across prevention, treatment and response entities and to serve as...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
anash.org

Tzemach Tzedek Shul, A Beacon of Light in Rockland County

Since 1981, Congregation Tzemach Tzedek Lubavitch has been a beacon of light for the Lubavitch community of Rockland County. Today, it needs your help to grow and flourish as it plans the way forward. Every community has it. Or rather, the communities that have it are lucky. A steadfast, constant,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Orange County Celebrates Infamous Bull Family Heritage With Proclamation of Official Bull Stone House Day

You might be surprised that a pretty significant historical home sits in the town of Campbell Hall, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Orange County. This site, and the multi generational family that still occupies, it just celebrated their 300th anniversary, and the 155th annual reunion. Let's take a trip down the archives of the Bull Stone House.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Byrne, GOP Officials Stump for Criminal Justice Reforms in Putnam

A group of Republican candidates and local Putnam County officials joined Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R-Mahopac) in front of the Putnam County Courthouse in Carmel Monday to urge for public safety and criminal justice reforms. Byrne, who is running unopposed to replace term-limited Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, was joined by...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
News 12

Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County

Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
News 12

Newburgh principal resigns after problems with Regents exam

A high school principal in Newburgh has now resigned after they were suspended for problems with last year’s Regents exams. Edgar Glascott stepped down from his role as co-principal at Newburgh Free Academy, according to district sources. Glascott was one of two administrators suspended in June when teachers complained...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ryan’s inflation relief plan is “political stunt” but the minority

KINGSTON – Ulster County Legislature’s Republic Caucus Friday criticized Democratic County Executive Patrick Ryan’s so-called “inflation relief plan” as “an obvious political stand masquerading as good public policy.”. Ken Ronk is GOP minority leader of the legislature, who said, “the saddest part of the...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Polio virus detected in Orange County wastewater samples

New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has recently updated the Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) regarding the polio virus. After polio virus was found in Rockland County, wastewater samples were taken from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County. These wastewater samples were initially...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

