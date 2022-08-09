Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County establishing threat assessment group
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the county legislature. The goal of the new group is to increase communications across prevention, treatment and response entities and to serve as...
What to know about the Democratic primary in NY's 18th District
Three Democrats are seeking their party's nomination in the reshaped Hudson Valley 18th Congressional District, which crosses three counties and was left with no incumbent candidate after a judge set New York's new district lines in May. Competing in the 18th District primary on Aug. 23 − and 10 days...
anash.org
Tzemach Tzedek Shul, A Beacon of Light in Rockland County
Since 1981, Congregation Tzemach Tzedek Lubavitch has been a beacon of light for the Lubavitch community of Rockland County. Today, it needs your help to grow and flourish as it plans the way forward. Every community has it. Or rather, the communities that have it are lucky. A steadfast, constant,...
Orange County Celebrates Infamous Bull Family Heritage With Proclamation of Official Bull Stone House Day
You might be surprised that a pretty significant historical home sits in the town of Campbell Hall, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Orange County. This site, and the multi generational family that still occupies, it just celebrated their 300th anniversary, and the 155th annual reunion. Let's take a trip down the archives of the Bull Stone House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Governor honors fallen Rockland County firefighter at statewide convention
TARRYTOWN – Governor Kathy Hochul paid tribute to fallen Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd, who was killed while saving residents of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley in March 2021. Hochul gave the introductory remarks at the 150th anniversary Firefighters Association of New York convention on...
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie school district secures $2.3 million state grant for student mental health
POUGHKEEPSIE – The State Office of Mental Health has awarded the Poughkeepsie City School District a $2.33 million grant to expand its mental health offerings to students and parents. The five-year award will benefit students at all grades, said Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser, who noted it was awarded in...
theexaminernews.com
Byrne, GOP Officials Stump for Criminal Justice Reforms in Putnam
A group of Republican candidates and local Putnam County officials joined Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R-Mahopac) in front of the Putnam County Courthouse in Carmel Monday to urge for public safety and criminal justice reforms. Byrne, who is running unopposed to replace term-limited Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, was joined by...
News 12
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona, was staying at a home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Mid-Hudson News Network
MSMC grad, ‘Mrs. New York American,’ headed to Mrs. America pageant
NEWBURGH – The next “Mrs. America” pageant winner, to be crowned next Friday, August 19, may very well be Kate Boydston, a graduate of Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. The pageant will be held in Las Vegas. Boydston won the title of Mrs. New York American...
Woman completes 3,000-mile journey to raise awareness for human rights
Tara Simmons was greeted in Dutchess County after biking and running for 39 days all the way from Death Valley, California.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Responds to Sidewalk Concerns
As a resident of Suffern near Airmont, my question is, why are there little to no sidewalks on our streets? Even busy roads like Campbell or Cragmere have no shoulders for people to walk along, and it often becomes dangerous. There is a beautiful park at the corner with no...
rocklanddaily.com
Care 365 North’s Ribbon Cutting Includes Incredible Gesture to Benefit Entire Rockland Community
Care 365 is opening its second state-of-the-art medical community-driven care facility, offering the ultimate in personalized service. The new Pomona facility includes centers for health care, imaging, lab and diagnostics, and cardio care, just like its Monsey counterpart. The new facility opened its doors on Tuesday afternoon, August 9. The...
News 12
Newburgh principal resigns after problems with Regents exam
A high school principal in Newburgh has now resigned after they were suspended for problems with last year’s Regents exams. Edgar Glascott stepped down from his role as co-principal at Newburgh Free Academy, according to district sources. Glascott was one of two administrators suspended in June when teachers complained...
wmar2news
Officials weighing options as poliovirus silently spreads in New York counties
Health officials are expressing concerns as poliovirus has been detected in wastewater in Rockland County, New York. The county first confirmed a case of polio in July, but the fact that the virus was detected in wastewater suggests they could be potentially hundreds of cases. Wastewater samples also found the virus in Orange County, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ryan’s inflation relief plan is “political stunt” but the minority
KINGSTON – Ulster County Legislature’s Republic Caucus Friday criticized Democratic County Executive Patrick Ryan’s so-called “inflation relief plan” as “an obvious political stand masquerading as good public policy.”. Ken Ronk is GOP minority leader of the legislature, who said, “the saddest part of the...
warwickadvertiser.com
Polio virus detected in Orange County wastewater samples
New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has recently updated the Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) regarding the polio virus. After polio virus was found in Rockland County, wastewater samples were taken from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County. These wastewater samples were initially...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester appropriates $10 million for small landlords to repair rentals
WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County is setting aside $10 million for landlords of small rental properties of up to eight units to make repairs that could not be done during the height of the COVID-19 epidemic. County Executive George Latimer said up to $25,000 per rental unit will be...
Comments / 0