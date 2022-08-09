We Can't Believe What Chris Pratt Just Said About The 'Woke Critics' Of His New Show 'Terminal List'—Is He Serious?!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt‘s reaction to being criticized for his role in his new Amazon Prime show is quite unexpected. While most actors would be downbeat about the negative reviews and possibly try not to draw too much attention to them, the 43-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star has gone in the total opposite direction by sharing them with the world – and trolling the show’s “woke critics” at the same time!

The bad reviews in question were for Pratt’s new Amazon Prime show, The Terminal List, which is based on a novel by Jack Carr. According to Empire Online, Pratt plays the role of “James Reece, the head of a SEAL team, who finds himself embroiled in a bizarre conspiracy after his team is decimated on a mission to kill a powerful terrorist.”

It sounds pretty good to us, but the show received a “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 94% audience score and a 40% critics’ score. Yikes! However, despite the poor rating, the show is actually proving to be quite a hit with audiences, which Pratt couldn’t help but share with social media! (Talk about gloating; but we would be super-smug too if we were in the same boat!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKDpA_0hA8zTwJ00

The Passengers actor took to his Instagram Story to share an article titled: "Chris Pratt’s new Navy thriller 'The Terminal List' defies woke critics' scathing reviews to shoot up ratings chart with 1.6 BILLION minutes of streams" which we think says it all! And if that wasn’t enough to silence the naysayers, the actor went one step further by sharing a picture of Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers films to reference the impressive figures! "One point six BILLLLLLLLLION minutes," Pratt captioned the picture of Dr. Evil.

The mystery thriller – which also stars Constance Wu, JD Pardo, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz and Jeanne Tripplehorn – was released on July 1st, and according to the show’s official Instagram account, was the No. 1 TV series on Prime Video over the Fourth of July weekend. Now *that* is impressive!

According to The New York Post, Pardo, who plays FBI agent Tony Layun, had nothing but good words to say about his time on the show: "It’s a great story by Jack Carr, a great book series, and just an all-star cast. Chris, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch … it just goes on. I really wanted to be part of that, because it’s inspiring to work with that kind of talent. We had a lot of fun on that set."

