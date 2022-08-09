ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Saudi MBC Studios’ Most Ambitious Local TV Series To Date ‘Rise Of The Witches’ Has Begun Shooting At Neom

By Melanie Goodfellow
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8Nxu_0hA8zITY00

Click here to read the full article.

MBC Studios , the high-end production arm of Saudi media and entertainment giant MBC Group, has announced shooting is underway on the fantasy-adventure Rise Of The Witches , its biggest show to date featuring a local cast and crew.

The production is currently filming on the site of Neom, the burgeoning smart city in the northeast of the country. The site, which is at the heart of the Saudi strategy to become a major film and TV production hub, previously hosted the big-budget Desert Warrior.

MBC Studios said Neom was supporting the production and had constructed three purpose-built sets for the production, which also has the biggest special effects budget for a Saudi production to date.

The series is based on the best-selling Saudi mythology books by Osamah Almuslim. Set in ancient Arabia, it tells the story of an epic war between two rival witch covens.

Growing up in a world dominated by male magicians who want to prevent women from having any access to magical powers, both witches secretly learn the arts and go on to form their own groups in order to protect themselves and gain power.

The production features a predominantly Saudi cast, led by Ida AlKusay and Sumaya Rida as the two lead witches.

Declan O’Dwyer and Craig Pickles direct, with production led by Dominic Barlow, and MBC GROUP’s Zeinab Abu Alsamh as Executive Producer. MBC Studios has brought in emerging local talent to work on the series as part of its strategy to build local film and TV development and production capacity

Rise of the Witches is a true homegrown production, and features recognisable and new faces, with talent both in front of and behind the cameras coming from our very own MBC Academy and MBC Talent hubs,” said Abu Alsamh.

The ten-part series is a Shahid Original for MBC Group’s pan-Arab streaming platform Shahid and will debut there later this year.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

TV Academy Reveals Emmy Winners In Juried Categories; Animation, Costume, Hairstyling & More

The Television Academy announced today the Emmy winners in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design. The awards will be presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 3 and 4. Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series—First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie, The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [Aug. 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Juliette Binoche Discusses New Film ‘Paradise Highway’, Truck Driving And The Perils Of Human Trafficking

The Scene 2 Seen podcast is back in a major way! This week I’ve already published conversations with actor Michael Greyeyes and Naturi Naughton. Today, I chat with legendary actress Juliette Binoche about her newest film that tackles a difficult subject. Paradise Highway, directed by Anna Gutto, is a riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and underbelly of human trafficking. The film stars Binoche, ​​Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo. To save the life of her brother Dennis (Grillo), Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila (Hala Finley). As Sally and Leila begin a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Fatal Attraction’: Paramount+ Series Adds Five To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Harper (The Old Man), John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds) and newcomer Isabella Briggs have been tapped for key recurring roles on Fatal Attraction, Paramount+’s series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film. Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet star, along with Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Deadline

Quinta Brunson Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Quinta Brunson, creator and star of breakout comedy series Abbott Elementary, is staying in business with Warner Bros. Television. Brunson has signed an overall deal with the studio behind the ABC series – her first overall deal. It comes after Brunson was nominated for three Emmys – Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress, and Writing – as Abbott Elementary became the only network show to land a nomination in the Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series categories and picked up a total of seven nominations. The school comedy also scored a rare full-season 22 episode order for its second season. The exclusive, multiyear deal makes Warner...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Shares Heartfelt Message To “The Most Courageous Woman I’ve Ever Known”

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling is coping with the death of his wife and took to social media to share a heartfelt message. “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever,” read the letter posted on Newton-John’s official Instagram page. The Grease star died at the age of 73 and although...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Uma Pemmaraju Dies: Original Fox News Anchor Was 64

Click here to read the full article. Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of the original anchors when Fox News launched in 1996, has died, according to the network. She was 64. A cause of death was not immediately released. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of Fox News Channel’s founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched. Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today. “Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday. Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.” Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Witches#Saudi#Mbc Studios#Mbc Group#Executive Producer
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Team Kept George R.R. Martin Out Of The Loop In Later Seasons, He Claims

In yet another bit of distancing from the Game of Thrones final seasons that disappointed many fans, author George R.R. Martin told the New York Times he wasn’t in the loop on its creative decisions. During an interview with the Times, the 73-year-old Martin, the author of the fantasy novel collection upon which the television series was based, claimed he wasn’t that involved in the series’ final seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of Game of Thrones mostly covered the first two books in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, Game of Thrones and A Clash of Kings. The third and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Anne Heche “Not Expected To Survive” After Severe Brain Injury, Will Be Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche’s family and friends had been hoping for a miracle following the Emmy-winning actor’s horrific car crash last Friday. It didn’t come, and her closest ones are making the difficult decision to take her off life support after she was pronounced brain dead. She is being kept on a ventilator until it’s determined whether any organs not damaged in the crash and subsequent fire can be donated. “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Singer Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault On Husband Patrick Carney Of The Black Keys

Michelle Branch, who scored a Grammy for singing on the 2002 Santana single “The Game of Love” and had other hits during the era, was arrested Thursday in Nashville and charged with domestic assault for slapping her estranged husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. Deadline confirmed the arrest and charge with Nashville police. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter recently separated from Carney after three years of marriage. Court documents indicate she acknowledged slapping Carney “one to two times” during an argument. Bail was set at $1,000, and Branch reportedly has been released from custody. She and Carney, who have two children together, live...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling In Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ Movie; Studio Sets Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: Universal’s adaptation of the classic TV series The Fall Guy already had star power with Ryan Gosling and David Leitch and looks to be adding more with its latest A-lister. Sources tell Deadline that Emily Blunt is set to co-star opposite Gosling in Universal Pictures, 87North and Entertainment 360’s The Fall Guy, which now has a March 1, 2024 release date. The feature film is inspired by the 1980s series of the same name and will be directed by Leitch, who is producing with partner Kelly McCormick via their 87North along with Guymon Casady, who will produce through Entertainment 360. Drew...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Hartbeat Expands Senior Leadership; Former Disney, NBCU Exec To Lead Branded Content Studio

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hartbeat is expanding its senior leadership team, adding former Disney and NBCUniversal executive Brian Price to head Pulse, its new branded content studio, and Candisse Williamson from Skybound Entertainment and The Madison Square Garden Company to run business and legal affairs. The company also upped Mike Stein to EVP, Head of TV & Audio, reporting to President & Chief Content Officer, Bryan Smiley, and Monti Sehmi to EVP, Head of Finance and Operations. Hartbeat was formed by the merger Hart’s Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions, bolstered by a $100 million capital raise. It...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece; Amazon Freevee Apple Launch; Intermission Film Oz Office; British Urban Film Festival; Global Digital Releasing Deal (Exclusive) — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. ‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece Greece’s Skai TV has become the 23rd network to commission a version of ITV Studios’ smash reality show Love Island. Local producer Silverline will work up the Greek version, which will air later this year. The show, whose latest season in the U.S. has just started, brings singletons together who then ‘couple up’ or are eliminated throughout the eight week run. It has captured the zeitgeist in multiple territories, drawing millions of viewers and dominating front pages. The original UK version’s latest season ended on ITV2 at the start of...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Responder’ Series Producer Rebecca Ferguson Joins New-Look BBC Drama Commissioning Team

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Ferguson, series producer on BBC hits including The Responder and The Trial of Christine Keeler, has been snapped up by the new-look BBC drama commissioning team, Deadline can reveal. Ferguson effectively replaces This is Going to Hurt commissioner Mona Qureshi, who moved to Netflix several months ago. She has been freelancing with the team since May and became a permanent Drama Commissioning Editor last month. The former Film4 and Broadchurch indie Kudos exec has a lot on her plate already, working across huge BBC shows including The Capture, Happy Valley and Doctor Who. Deadline revealed on Tuesday that Heyday Television deepfake thriller...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Princess Diana Police Investigations Explored By Channel 4 & Discovery+; ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ Goes Global; ‘Bali 2002’ Premiere Date; ‘The Alternate’ Distributor (Exclusive) – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Princess Diana Police Investigations Explored By Channel 4 & Discovery+ The story of the two police investigations into the death of Princess Diana is to be told in a rare co-production for Channel 4 and Discovery+. With access to top detectives in the UK and France, most of whom are speaking for the first time, Sandpaper Films’ four-parter Investigating Diana: Death in Paris (working title) will examine investigations led by the French Brigade Criminelle in 1997 and UK’s Metropolitan Police in 2004. The People’s Princess’ 1997 car crash shocked the world and ignited a...
WORLD
Deadline

‘Harry Wild’, Starring Jane Seymour, Renewed For Season 2 At Acorn TV; Short-Form Series ‘Cooper’s Bar’ Picked Up At AMC+

Click here to read the full article. The AMC Networks family has renewed a pair of shows. Acorn TV is bringing back Jane Seymour’s Harry Wild for a second season and AMC+’s short-form series Cooper’s Bar is also getting a sophomore run. The Anglo-centric streamer said that Harry Wild delivered its most successful premiere week in its history when it launched in April. It will return in 2023 with another eight episodes. Seymour stars as Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads. In season one, jolted from a mugging, Harry reluctantly agrees to recover...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jeff Goldblum On His Emmy-Nominated Series, ‘Last Tango In Paris’ Inspiration And A ‘Buckaroo Banzai’ Update – Crew Call Podcast

Click here to read the full article. Today on Crew Call we talk with Jeff Goldblum, who’s up for his third career Emmy nomination this year for the second season of National Geographic and Disney+’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum which follows the actor across the nation as he muses on various human fascinations, i.e. magic, dogs, dance, fireworks, the list goes on. The World According to Jeff Goldblum is up for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. You can listen to our conversation below: Sharing in his awe of life on the show are sundry folk from all walks of life. We...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Actress Mia Isaac And Director Hannah Marks Of ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ Discuss Identity And Finding The Connection In Every Story

The Scene 2 Seen podcast is finishing off the week strong! This week I’ve already published conversations with spectacular talents such as Michael Greyeyes, Naturi Naughton and Juliette Binoche. Today is no different as I chat with actress Mia Isaac and writer-actress-director Hannah Marks. Isaac is a rising talent who starred in back-to-back films released in July. She made her feature film debut starring in Don’t Make Me Go for Amazon Studios. Directed by Hannah Marks, it follows a single father (John Cho) diagnosed with a potentially fatal brain tumor who takes his 16-year-old daughter, Wally (Isaac), on a road trip to meet...
MOVIES
Deadline

Canal+ In Gear For African Drama ‘Spinners’ With Streamer Showmax & ‘Gaia’ Director Jaco Bouwer Attached

Click here to read the full article. Canal+ is teaming with African streamer Showmax for its latest drama from Africa, an action drama about the dangerous South African motor sport spinning. Production on Spinners began in Cape Town on the eight-part series this week, with Gaia director Jaco Bouwer attached. Shot in English, Kaaps and Afrikaans, it is produced by Joachim Landau and Raphaël Rocher for French indie Empreinte Digitale and co-produced by Locarno, Amiens and FESPACO winner Ramadan Suleman and his full service film and TV production outfit Natives at Large. Canal+-owned Studiocanal has international distribution rights. Landau co-created the show with Benjamin Hoffman. Director is...
WORLD
Deadline

Deadline

114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy