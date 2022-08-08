Read full article on original website
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
napervillelocal.com
Naperville Police Urge Community to Make Our City “A Safer Naper” for Kids Returning to School
As Naperville school children begin the 2022-23 school year in the next few weeks, the Naperville Police Department asks that families and motorists make back-to-school safety a priority to ensure a safe and successful start to the new school year. Continue Reading on The City of Naperville.
fox32chicago.com
Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out
CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, expected to join twin in 3rd grade: family
"This is a huge motivation for Cooper as he is excited to return to the classroom and see his friends," the boy's family said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
cwbchicago.com
Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
WIFR
Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
wjol.com
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
stnonline.com
Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver
Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
napervillelocal.com
Family-Friendly Breweries in Chicago and the Suburbs
Sometimes parents need a night out, but they can’t find a babysitter on short notice. In these cases, they can take their children out to a brewery that’s kid-friendly. Kids will enjoy being in a new atmosphere and parents will be able to wind down after a long day.
fox32chicago.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
Old Illinois Mining Site Transformed Into A Crystal Clear Blue Water Beach
You only have a few more weeks to check out this amazing Illinois beach before it shuts down for the year. In the early 1950s a mining company named Vulcan Materials began digging for sand and stone at a site on the outskirts of Crystal Lake that is now named Three Oaks Recreation Area.
This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issues
One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is finding places to sit outside and enjoy the summer weather. I discovered a hidden gem that not many people know about. The place that I went to visit was Fox and Turtle in the Itasca Country Club in Itasca.
Boy, 14, shot while riding bike on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bike Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Near West Side. At about 5:37 p.m., the teen was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. The victim was transported to...
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in Albany Park on Monday was also shot during a week-long string of rolling gun battles on the North Side last fall
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Park early Monday was also shot in North Center last fall during a string of nightly running gun battles that killed two people, shocking a relatively peaceful part of the North Side. After being shot in October, Juan Nandi, 22, was...
Car Thefts in Cook County For Two Types of Vehicles Are Up 767%. Why? Social Media, Sheriff Says
The Chicago area this summer has seen a huge spike in car thefts according to Cook County Sheriff's office. However, according to a press release, only two types of vehicles are at risk: Kia and Hyundai. "Since July 1, there have been 642 reported thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles...
Cards Requested For Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting
A card-drive initiative is taking shape for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park. After spending almost a month in pediatric intensive care, Cooper was recently transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Sen. Julie Morrison, who is running for re-election...
‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
