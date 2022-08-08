ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

fox32chicago.com

Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
DEKALB, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
City
Elgin, IL
wjol.com

Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
WILL COUNTY, IL
stnonline.com

Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver

Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
ALGONQUIN, IL
napervillelocal.com

Family-Friendly Breweries in Chicago and the Suburbs

Sometimes parents need a night out, but they can’t find a babysitter on short notice. In these cases, they can take their children out to a brewery that’s kid-friendly. Kids will enjoy being in a new atmosphere and parents will be able to wind down after a long day.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL

