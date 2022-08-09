ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

WGNO

Woodlawn's Rickie Collins Commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge’s very own Rickie Collins is staying home, after committing to LSU Wednesday night in front of a packed house. Less than 10 days ago, the four-star quarterback decommitted from Purdue and now he’s pledged his commitment to Brian Kelly and his new coaching staff. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior is Louisiana’s […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU's defensive front sets up as Tigers' biggest strength for 2022

With three weeks until its Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State, lots of parts of this LSU football team must keep Brian Kelly up nights. He and his staff need to identify a starting quarterback. They need the tight ends to shoulder more of the offensive production load and could use a running back to emerge as a leader. They need to solve the puzzle that is the Tigers’ offensive line. And they need to gin up some cohesiveness and chemistry in a secondary that is long on experience from a lot of different precincts (Arkansas, Ohio State and right here down da bayou, cher) but short on “I know the guy next to me has my back” chemistry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury

LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Zachary, LA
Sports
Zachary, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Zachary, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU defensive back enters the transfer portal

Junior cornerback Jordan Toles has entered the transfer portal, first reported by On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Toles, a junior cornerback from Baltimore, Maryland, was not seen at practice on Thursday. He played in six of the first seven games last season, recording 12 tackles, including a career-best of six against UCLA in the season-opener.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern moves into full pads portion of preseason camp

Southern moved into the full pads portion of its preseason camp schedule although coach Eric Dooley said Friday the team is limiting the contact work going into the weekend. The Jaguars will do some limited scrimmaging Saturday before holding it first full scrimmage a week later on Aug. 20. “We...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: An evening with 80,000 first graders

With college football looming, it's time for some nostalgia:. Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve gone to LSU games with my friend Frank for over 30 years. "He says his most memorable game was the time he took his first-grade daughter Betty to her first game, the 1997 contest against No. 1 Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Even before joining LSU, its new provost used Houma shipyard to advance education

Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education. While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in...
HOUMA, LA
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge elementary school shifts online due to COVID cases

Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge shifted to remote learning Friday after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported and is planning to return to in-person instruction Monday. It is the first public school in Baton Rouge to announce a shift to virtual learning since the 2022-23 school year started this month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ken Stickney: Catholic high school could set great example through dialogue with gay alumni

If the Catholic faithful sometimes seem torn over acceptance for and dialogue with their gay brothers and sisters, well, small wonder: The church seems to be of two minds. On one hand, the church seems rooted in Catholic teaching that homosexuality is sinful — just check your catechism. On the other hand, Pope Francis oftentimes says he wants to extend himself to gay Catholics and keep them in the pews. He has said that for years.
LAFAYETTE, LA

