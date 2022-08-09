Read full article on original website
Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins Commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge’s very own Rickie Collins is staying home, after committing to LSU Wednesday night in front of a packed house. Less than 10 days ago, the four-star quarterback decommitted from Purdue and now he’s pledged his commitment to Brian Kelly and his new coaching staff. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior is Louisiana’s […]
Scott Rabalais: LSU's defensive front sets up as Tigers' biggest strength for 2022
With three weeks until its Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State, lots of parts of this LSU football team must keep Brian Kelly up nights. He and his staff need to identify a starting quarterback. They need the tight ends to shoulder more of the offensive production load and could use a running back to emerge as a leader. They need to solve the puzzle that is the Tigers’ offensive line. And they need to gin up some cohesiveness and chemistry in a secondary that is long on experience from a lot of different precincts (Arkansas, Ohio State and right here down da bayou, cher) but short on “I know the guy next to me has my back” chemistry.
Prediction: LSU Tigers set to land in-state bluechip prospect this weekend
The LSU Tigers have put together the nation's No. 6 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, highlighted by a talented in-state nucleus. Catholic High School five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. leads a group of six local pledges that also consists of Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb ...
LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury
LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
4-Star LSU Commit Rickie Collins Joins Embarrassment of Riches in 2023 Class
With the commitment of Collins, the Tigers now flaunt a number of dynamic offensive weapons
Is LSU getting closer to a QB? Thursday's practice did seem to give some indications.
At the beginning of an open practice Thursday morning, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier slowly trotted onto the outdoor fields. He trailed behind the rest of LSU’s quarterbacks, trying not to aggravate an ankle sprain. Nussmeier wore full pads without a brace or any visible tape, but his mobility was...
LSU defensive back enters the transfer portal
Junior cornerback Jordan Toles has entered the transfer portal, first reported by On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Toles, a junior cornerback from Baltimore, Maryland, was not seen at practice on Thursday. He played in six of the first seven games last season, recording 12 tackles, including a career-best of six against UCLA in the season-opener.
Rickie Collins, nation's top uncommitted quarterback, chooses in-state LSU Tigers
When Woodlawn High School (Louisiana) star Rickie Collins announced his decommitment from Purdue earlier this month, he immediately became the highest-rated uncommitted quarterback in the country. But his eventual home was already considered a lock. The Baton Rouge star seemed destined to stay home ...
Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin Jr. makes his college choice, and he's going to the Big 12
Have you heard about the big guy who made a big decision Wednesday? That is the Jamall Franklin Jr. story. The Scotlandville lineman committed to Houston in front of teammates and family in the school’s gym. “I love the coaching staff, I love the players, and I love the...
How LSU, Brian Kelly used the transfer portal to reload the roster: 'We've got to do this'
Around the holidays last winter, Brian Polian sat at his kitchen island. He had returned to South Bend, Indiana, after a couple of hectic weeks as LSU’s new special teams and recruiting coordinator, hoping to relax with his wife and kids. Instead, Polian spent the day on his computer...
Southern moves into full pads portion of preseason camp
Southern moved into the full pads portion of its preseason camp schedule although coach Eric Dooley said Friday the team is limiting the contact work going into the weekend. The Jaguars will do some limited scrimmaging Saturday before holding it first full scrimmage a week later on Aug. 20. “We...
Smiley: An evening with 80,000 first graders
With college football looming, it's time for some nostalgia:. Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve gone to LSU games with my friend Frank for over 30 years. "He says his most memorable game was the time he took his first-grade daughter Betty to her first game, the 1997 contest against No. 1 Florida.
Catholic High products Hill-Green, LeBlanc primed to reach even greater heights this fall
Zi'yon Hill-Green and Peter LeBlanc took different approaches to the summer, but both Catholic High of New Iberia products are primed to contribute to the 2022 Ragin' Cajun football season. "I took a trip," Hill-Green said on the eve of Cajuns practice last week. "Some friends of mine and I...
Even before joining LSU, its new provost used Houma shipyard to advance education
Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education. While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in...
Drew Brees Backed Burger Spot Expanding into Lafayette and Beyond after Success in Baton Rouge
A Louisiana sports legend and his team of experienced restaurant entrepreneurs are reportedly planning to take up residence in Lafayette as "Smalls Sliders" expands further across the state and country. Check out how Drew Brees' next project in the "Hub-City" may bring about the bite-sized burger cravings-cure you didn't know you needed.
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
5 Lafayette Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National TV
I know that there have been several Lafayette restaurants that have been featured on national television but here are five Lafayette restaurants that had the chance to showcase their amazing cuisine.
In 1955, Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show
There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
Baton Rouge elementary school shifts online due to COVID cases
Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge shifted to remote learning Friday after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported and is planning to return to in-person instruction Monday. It is the first public school in Baton Rouge to announce a shift to virtual learning since the 2022-23 school year started this month.
Ken Stickney: Catholic high school could set great example through dialogue with gay alumni
If the Catholic faithful sometimes seem torn over acceptance for and dialogue with their gay brothers and sisters, well, small wonder: The church seems to be of two minds. On one hand, the church seems rooted in Catholic teaching that homosexuality is sinful — just check your catechism. On the other hand, Pope Francis oftentimes says he wants to extend himself to gay Catholics and keep them in the pews. He has said that for years.
