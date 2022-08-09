ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
Children's Hospital of Michigan performs life-improving brain surgery for seizures

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It takes a special kind of love for families to become foster parents, and even more so when a foster parent goes on to give a child a forever home. For one woman whose son was developmentally delayed due to drugs in his system at birth. Her journey with him went much further. Multiple seizures every day until surgeons at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit used a robot to perform brain surgery gave them both a remarkable new take on life.
No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
Walmart to offer free health and wellness services and screenings

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — As teachers and students head back into the classroom, Walmart is offering complimentary health and wellness services and screenings. The Walmart Mobile Wellness Tour will make a stop at the Dearborn Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, August 14th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services will...
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
Detroit Weather: Dry days through Saturday

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 64°. A dry cold front passes just before sunrise; bringing in drier and slightly cooler air for Thursday. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Thursday: Dry, bright, and comfortable with a high of 80° in Detroit and lots of mid to upper 70s outside the city. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
Security measures could lead to further delays in November election

New upgrades to election security standards by the Secretary of State are causing some lengthier wait times for reporting of results. This is a trend likely to repeat or worsen during the November election. The hours long wait for some communities comes from using manual delivery, instead of outdated 3G...
Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks". Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. All movies are free! Metroparks daily or...
Body found in burning car in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Officials say a body was found in a burning vehicle on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on Dubois Street in the area of Dequindre and East Warren. The vehicle was found in a field tucked behind a tree that was dozens...
Built from the top down?! This new Detroit tower is making history in North America

(WXYZ) — Detroit is making its way back on the map for its engineering marvel. Last month, part of the I-94 freeway in Detroit was shutdown to commence the installation of the Second Avenue Bridge. The 1,100-ton bridge structure was built off-site in the Wayne State University Palmer parking lot and then moved across the freeway using rolling platforms.
