4 displaced by Providence fire; firefighter taken to hospital

By Shaun Towne
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were forced from their homes overnight after a fire broke out on the East Side of Providence.

Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta tells 12 News the call came in around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a kitchen fire at 148 Evergreen St. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the neighborhood and the tenants evacuating the building.

The fire started on the second floor and made its way up to the attic, which crews had trouble accessing, according to Capracotta.

One of the first firefighters on scene was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for heat exhaustion.

Capracotta said the home is uninhabitable at this time. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the two adults who lived on each of the first and second floors.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
