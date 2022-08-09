ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WBTV

Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest

These agencies are calling on the community to help combat the gun violence they say is especially plaguing younger people right now. WBTV gets body cam footage of arrest after petition in court. Updated: 4 hours ago. The footage from the May arrest was released Aug. 12. Student mentorship through...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 6 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Concord, NC
WBTV

Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 13 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two shot at motel in north Charlotte

An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chester County, city addressing violence crimes

WBTV has been investigating claims of excess force during the arrest. Kim Olige created the nonprofit Youth Style Fitness. We are still waiting to hear how North and South Carolina public schools will respond to these CDC recommendations. WBTV gets inside look at ATF Charlotte gun vault. Updated: 3 hours...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 4 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

2022 Monsignor McSweeney World Hunger Drive

A group of veterans say they can’t understand why there’s no flag in the park, and they’re making a visible display of their feelings. Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Police are investigating a deadly shooting that they say killed a juvenile.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Help needed finding missing Concord teen

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord. It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Homicide reported in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte. The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes. This is a developing situation. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV app.
CHARLOTTE, NC

