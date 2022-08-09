ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Kate McKinnon ‘Felt Ashamed’ Breaking Character on ‘SNL,’ Cries During Exit Interview: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’

Kate McKinnon revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last month that she left “Saturday Night Live” because “my body was tired, and I felt like it was time,” but the Emmy winner gave a far more in-depth exit interview while appearing on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. As the interview notes, McKinnon broke down in tears several times throughout the conversation. She couldn’t hold tears back when asked about telling “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels about her exit.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Bean
Person
Lena Hall
Person
Rahul Kohli
The List

The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Bill Pitman, Guitarist in the Wrecking Crew, Dead at 102

Bill Pitman, a guitarist and bassist in the legendary Wrecking Crew of Los Angeles session musicians, has died at the age of 102. The New York Times confirmed Pitman died Thursday at his home in La Quinta, California. While no cause of death was revealed, the musician recently fractured his spine in a fall, and spent the last month of his life recovering from that accident.
LA QUINTA, CA
Variety

Awards HQ August 12 BONUS EDITION: Final Emmy Voting Has Started! Exclusive Host Chat with Kenan Thompson; Variety Talk Conundrum; More!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is August 12, 2022, which means final round voting begins today, followed by 10 days until final round voting ends on August 22. Then comes the finales: It’s 22 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3; and then it’s 31 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12.WE HAVE A HOST! WE HAVE A HOST! And it was the most obvious — and perfect — choice for NBC this year. If Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weren’t going to host the Emmys (and trust me, neither talk show star had a DROP of interest in doing this gig again), why...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Snowpiercer#Television#Intimacy#Times Magazine#Variety Bean#Rings
SFGate

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm

Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. More from Variety. In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins...
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘A League of Their Own’: There’s Still No Crying in Baseball — Just Room for Fixing Old Errors

A League of Their Own is a pretty darn perfect movie. The Penny Marshall-directed film from 1992, about the women recruited to play professional baseball while so many men were off fighting World War II, is a crackerjack sports movie, a winning ensemble comedy, and a well-hit drama about female empowerment in an era when the concept seemed utterly foreign. It’s got all-star performances by Geena Davis, Tom Hanks (it’s the role that kicked off his Hall of Fame run in the Nineties), Madonna (never better as an actor), and more. 10 out of 10. No notes.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy