Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Kate McKinnon ‘Felt Ashamed’ Breaking Character on ‘SNL,’ Cries During Exit Interview: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’
Kate McKinnon revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last month that she left “Saturday Night Live” because “my body was tired, and I felt like it was time,” but the Emmy winner gave a far more in-depth exit interview while appearing on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. As the interview notes, McKinnon broke down in tears several times throughout the conversation. She couldn’t hold tears back when asked about telling “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels about her exit.
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence Over Anne Heche's Fatal Car Crash Following 'Critical Condition' Reports
Ellen DeGeneres finally broke her silence o96ver Anne Heche's fatal car crash. Portia de Rossi's spouse answered some questions about her former partner after being out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, August 8.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
SFGate
Megan Thee Stallion to Drop Sophomore Album ‘Traumazine’ Amid Ongoing Label Issues
Before her album announcement on Thursday morning, Megan thanked her “hotties” on Twitter for the love and support she’s received through what she has described as lingering label issues ahead of her release. More from Variety. Megan Thee Stallion Details Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: 'He Said, 'Dance,...
SFGate
Bill Pitman, Guitarist in the Wrecking Crew, Dead at 102
Bill Pitman, a guitarist and bassist in the legendary Wrecking Crew of Los Angeles session musicians, has died at the age of 102. The New York Times confirmed Pitman died Thursday at his home in La Quinta, California. While no cause of death was revealed, the musician recently fractured his spine in a fall, and spent the last month of his life recovering from that accident.
Awards HQ August 12 BONUS EDITION: Final Emmy Voting Has Started! Exclusive Host Chat with Kenan Thompson; Variety Talk Conundrum; More!
Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is August 12, 2022, which means final round voting begins today, followed by 10 days until final round voting ends on August 22. Then comes the finales: It’s 22 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3; and then it’s 31 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12.WE HAVE A HOST! WE HAVE A HOST! And it was the most obvious — and perfect — choice for NBC this year. If Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weren’t going to host the Emmys (and trust me, neither talk show star had a DROP of interest in doing this gig again), why...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm
Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. More from Variety. In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins...
SFGate
‘A League of Their Own’: There’s Still No Crying in Baseball — Just Room for Fixing Old Errors
A League of Their Own is a pretty darn perfect movie. The Penny Marshall-directed film from 1992, about the women recruited to play professional baseball while so many men were off fighting World War II, is a crackerjack sports movie, a winning ensemble comedy, and a well-hit drama about female empowerment in an era when the concept seemed utterly foreign. It’s got all-star performances by Geena Davis, Tom Hanks (it’s the role that kicked off his Hall of Fame run in the Nineties), Madonna (never better as an actor), and more. 10 out of 10. No notes.
Comments / 0