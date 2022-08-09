MARLO ALLEVA: Pulsing leg hip bridge

There is just something so rewarding about getting two things done at one time! Whether it be in your daily life or your fitness, feeling accomplished is key.

Combination moves are definitely the way to go when time is limited, and you need a little intensity.

Our move today is a pulsing leg hip bridge. This move will be working your glutes and hamstrings on the hip bridge and your quads and abdominals on the pulsing leg.

Begin this move by lying on the floor. Bend in the knees and drawing both feet in close to your rear end, plant them both flat on the floor.

Now, press your hips up to the sky, by lifting and squeezing in the glutes. Give yourself a strong hip rotation causing your abdominals and glutes to engage. Once you are in a sturdy bridge position, lift and extend one leg straight out from your body.

At this point, you are ready to lift and lower your extended leg in a small pulsing motion.

Keep the rear end lifted off the floor and control the movement of the extended leg throughout the whole set.

Give yourself at least 10 to 20 pulses per set. Alternating from one leg to the other, shoot for at least three sets on each side.

This is a great move to add into any floor routine and also works well as a finisher for a lower body and abdominal workout.

And the best part is you are efficiently getting two exercises done at once.

Marlo Alleva, a fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gill YMCA, can be reached at faluuzpa@msn.com