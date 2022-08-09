Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: A cool and dry night ahead
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool overnight. Low of 56° in Detroit but cooler in the suburbs. It's the first night in the 50s in Detroit since July 30. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Dry days through Saturday
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 64°. A dry cold front passes just before sunrise; bringing in drier and slightly cooler air for Thursday. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Thursday: Dry, bright, and comfortable with a high of 80° in Detroit and lots of mid to upper 70s outside the city. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: Otis Williams, Shelly Berger & The Temptations; WDC 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 14, Spotlight on the News will interview The Temptations' Otis Williams and Shelly Berger about their "Ain't Too Proud" Broadway musical hit in Detroit. Find out why it's sweeping the country. And, Spotlight will also take viewers inside the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
Tv20detroit.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Oakland County, first sighting in Michigan
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An invasive pest called the spotted lanternfly is now in Michigan. The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the first confirmed sighting of the bug announced Thursday. The departments say a small population of spotted lanternflies has been...
Tv20detroit.com
Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks". Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. All movies are free! Metroparks daily or...
Tv20detroit.com
EGLE: Tribar alarm system overridden 460 times on night of Huron River chemical release
MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — There were major calls for accountability from Tribar Technologies Wednesday as The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced violation notices against the company, while a rally was being held in Milford. EGLE said they issued multiple violation notices against the auto-parts company...
Tv20detroit.com
No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says
(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
Tv20detroit.com
2022 Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival in Southfield features fun, fitness, food, and great music
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tonight is Southfield’s celebration of the 2022 6th Annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival. Kimmie sings locally, nationally, and all over the world and she wanted to bring her talented friends here to perform and give back to the community at the same time. The...
Tv20detroit.com
Built from the top down?! This new Detroit tower is making history in North America
(WXYZ) — Detroit is making its way back on the map for its engineering marvel. Last month, part of the I-94 freeway in Detroit was shutdown to commence the installation of the Second Avenue Bridge. The 1,100-ton bridge structure was built off-site in the Wayne State University Palmer parking lot and then moved across the freeway using rolling platforms.
Tv20detroit.com
Officers shot at during high-speed chase through Detroit, Dearborn, Lincoln, and Allen Park
(WXYZ) — Three people are in custody following a high-speed police chase in Detroit. Two of those suspects are minors. One is an adult. Detroit Police say officers were attempting to pull over the driver in this case for having improper plates, but instead of the driver stopping police say the car took off at a "high rate of speed."
Tv20detroit.com
Body found in burning car in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Officials say a body was found in a burning vehicle on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on Dubois Street in the area of Dequindre and East Warren. The vehicle was found in a field tucked behind a tree that was dozens...
Tv20detroit.com
City to donate 500 refurbished computers to Detroit families that lack access to technology
(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said it will be refurbishing 500 former government computers to donate them to local residents in need. The city has partnered with local organizations to help bridge the digital divide. Their goal is to help low-income families gain access to much needed technology.
Tv20detroit.com
Ribs and R&B Music Festival kicks off Friday at Hart Plaza
(WXYZ) — The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is coming to Detroit this weekend, bringing delicious food and great music to Downtown Detroit. The festival will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day at Hart Plaza. "At the Ribs and R&B Music Festival, revelers are treated to an...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, detected for first time in Michigan
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species, found last week in Pontiac and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Although not unexpected, this is...
Tv20detroit.com
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Tv20detroit.com
Government data shows most big cities remain racially segregated
No one likes to admit it but name a large city in America and you can find what main street racially divides it. . ArcGIS created a Racial Dot Map, which uses census data to chart every person in America based on the place they live and the race they claim.
Tv20detroit.com
$25 million grant will help build Detroit Mobility & Innovation Corridor in Corktown
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan and U.S. Department of Transportation announced the City Detroit and the state are getting a $25 million grant for what is called the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement early Thursday morning, and said the money is...
Tv20detroit.com
New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
Tv20detroit.com
Hiding police discipline: Detroit now redacts misconduct records it once fully disclosed
DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a significant about face, the City of Detroit is now redacting disciplinary records for police officers on the force today. The change was made shortly after the city's new corporation counsel was appointed to lead the law department, which fulfills public records request from 7 Action News and other news outlets.
Tv20detroit.com
Dad desperate for baby's killer to be brought to justice after nearly four years
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I want answers," said Jordan Gains whose 10-month-old son was smothered in a home in Romulus. "I'm just waiting on them to do what what's supposed to be done.. what should have been done in the beginning of this." Gains is frustrated that there has...
