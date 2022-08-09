ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A cool and dry night ahead

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool overnight. Low of 56° in Detroit but cooler in the suburbs. It's the first night in the 50s in Detroit since July 30. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Dry days through Saturday

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 64°. A dry cold front passes just before sunrise; bringing in drier and slightly cooler air for Thursday. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Thursday: Dry, bright, and comfortable with a high of 80° in Detroit and lots of mid to upper 70s outside the city. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
DETROIT, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks". Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. All movies are free! Metroparks daily or...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Built from the top down?! This new Detroit tower is making history in North America

(WXYZ) — Detroit is making its way back on the map for its engineering marvel. Last month, part of the I-94 freeway in Detroit was shutdown to commence the installation of the Second Avenue Bridge. The 1,100-ton bridge structure was built off-site in the Wayne State University Palmer parking lot and then moved across the freeway using rolling platforms.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Body found in burning car in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Officials say a body was found in a burning vehicle on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on Dubois Street in the area of Dequindre and East Warren. The vehicle was found in a field tucked behind a tree that was dozens...
DETROIT, MI
Weather
Twitter
Environment
Facebook
Tv20detroit.com

Ribs and R&B Music Festival kicks off Friday at Hart Plaza

(WXYZ) — The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is coming to Detroit this weekend, bringing delicious food and great music to Downtown Detroit. The festival will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day at Hart Plaza. "At the Ribs and R&B Music Festival, revelers are treated to an...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, detected for first time in Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species, found last week in Pontiac and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Although not unexpected, this is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement

(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

