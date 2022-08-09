ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Turnover woes grow for Manatee County with public safety director’s mysterious departure

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHRCv_0hA8wxgi00

Mystery surrounds the employment status of Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, who seems to have been terminated just months before he is supposed to testify in an ethics case against Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.

Questions swirled about Saur’s employment status with the county after Deputy County Administrator Robert Reinshuttle sent an email to county commissioners and top administrative brass on July 26 indicating Saur had been let go, insinuating the county would not be replacing him.

“This email is to let you know that Mr. Saur has been let go as Director of Public Safety,” Reinshuttle wrote. “We have two strong deputies at the department, and I will be working much more closely with both of them moving forward. If you have any questions Dr. Hopes or myself will be happy to speak with you individually.”

In case you missed it: Manatee County Scott Hopes scores another raise, CFO Jan Brewer resigns amid turmoil

And: Manatee County clerk criticizes County Administrator Scott Hopes in letter to commission

Despite Reinshuttle’s email, Manatee County has remained silent on the situation and has refused to confirm Saur’s departure.

When the Herald-Tribune asked for public records, county staff simply responded with “no records exist regarding termination paperwork.”

Jacob Saur latest of high-profile departures

Saur is the latest of many high-profile employees who have parted ways with Manatee County since County Administrator Scott Hopes was hired in April 2021.

Heavy turnover has also ravaged Manatee County’s staff under Hopes’ leadership. As of May 20, 593 employees have separated from the county for various reasons since he was hired, including six deaths.

Last week, the county announced the retirement of Utilities Director Mike Gore and has also parted ways with Code Enhancement Chief Jeff Bowman.

In May, Chief Financial Officer Jan Brewer also resigned at the start of budget planning season amid a scandal at the top ranks of Hopes’ administration.

Longtime Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore confirmed Saur is no longer working for Manatee County, but told the Herald-Tribune she is perplexed by the situation.

Whitmore first caught wind of Saur’s departure during a county commission meeting on July 26, and Reinshuttle’s email was sent soon after. She said Saur has obtained legal counsel, and that County Attorney Bill Clague advised officials to remain silent on the situation.

“We got an email within an hour saying he is no longer with us. Then we were told that wasn’t accurate. Now we are being told that it is accurate,” she said. “But really, even as a county commissioner, I don’t know.”

Connections to Baugh’s ethics case

Saur has served as the county’s public safety director since January 2020, and soon after went on to lead the county through its COVID-19 response, the incident at Piney Point, and several hurricane seasons. He has worked at the county since 2001 and previously served as the county’s emergency communications chief.

He is also a key witness in an ethics case against Baugh over her role in coordinating a controversial pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic that served only residents of Lakewood Ranch.

Baugh also created a “VIP list” of 5 residents , including herself, who would be given pre-arranged access to the vaccine. She emailed that list directly to Saur.

Neither Baugh, Hopes nor Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge returned requests for comment on this story.

Several other county sources indicated Saur has indeed parted ways with Manatee County and has found employment elsewhere. They believe strife over Saur’s testimony could be the root of the situation.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Turnover woes grow for Manatee County with public safety director’s mysterious departure

Comments / 3

judy van coevering
3d ago

"Baugh also created a "VIP list" of 5 residents , including herself, who would be given pre-arranged access to the vaccine. She emailed that list directly to Saur."so baugh is still there but they run out Saur??? why are they protecting her?? voters want baugh GONE.....

Reply
4
Chris McGuinness
3d ago

manatee county is so corrupt and its actually run by the developers and their money... the entire BOCC takes money on the side to vote and approve what they KNOW shouldn't be.

Reply
4
Related
Longboat Observer

Shake-up of Manatee County department heads part of restructuring plan

Hired in April 2021 to restructure Manatee County administration and staff, Administrator Scott Hopes said Aug. 4 that the heavy lifting is just about finished in terms of staff turmoil. The latest departures were Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, who resigned in late July, and Utilities Director Mike Gore, who...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County Commission, At-Large: Carol Whitmore

The longest-serving current member of the County Commission and a former mayor of Holmes Beach, Carol Whitmore said her history in local government, including her established relationships with major political figures, gives her an advantage in meeting the needs of the county. She said when she first joined the board...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Government
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Schools experiencing a teacher shortage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A total of 81 instructional jobs have been posted for the Sarasota County Schools. According to the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association, the shortage got worse after the COVID pandemic and has only grown with the start of the 2022-23 school year. Schools are currently relying on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Terrill Salem

Born and raised in poverty, my divorced mother of four raised my siblings and I with the assistance of social programs including AFDC, food stamps, and HUD subsidized housing. This experience inspired me to help others. I am the candidate who will work for the citizens of the city of Sarasota. I served eight years in the Florida Army National Guard, and I also served eight years with the Sarasota County Fire Department. I am the candidate who serves as the chairman of the city of Sarasota's Planning Board that advocates for affordable housing, environment, and smart growth. I will build an alliance with the County Commission, so that county-maintained infrastructure gets the attention it deserves. I will also stand toe to toe and negotiate with developers to increase the affordable house stock.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Michael Johnson says Sarasota needs fresh leadership, dismisses concerns about recent residency

He faces incumbent Joe Gruters in an open GOP Primary. As Michael Johnson runs for Senate in Sarasota, he still spends a share of time in Seminole County. He’s had to deal with car issues in the area he lived several years in a home he co-owns with his son. But he also rents a villa in Sarasota, where he has met with civic organizations and recently debated opponent Sen. Joe Gruters at a political forum.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Brewer
amisun.com

Manatee County takes over Coquina Beach Market

BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County officials have announced that the county tourism agency is taking over the Coquina Beach Market from longtime director Nancy Ambrose. Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan sent an email to commissioners on Aug. 1 announcing the takeover, issuing a press release on Aug. 2 that the market would be “taking a break” until November.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#County Administrator#County Attorney#Cfo Jan Brewer#The Herald Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local REALTOR® Association Opens New Building in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (August 11, 2022) – On Friday, August 5, the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) celebrated the Grand Opening of a new office building in Bradenton, located at 2901 Manatee Ave West. This is a significant moment for the REALTOR® community, with many members familiar with this location, as it was once home to the former Manatee Association of REALTORS® before the merger with the Sarasota Association in 2015.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee authorities searching for missing Parrish man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man. Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he left his home on Erie Road in Parrish. He was driving a 2009 Buick Lacrosse, with Florida tag DVHG89.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Drive gently: Sarasota deputies on a mission to enforce, educate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A yearlong initiative to educate drivers in Sarasota County is now underway, with increased patrols, warnings and tickets, the sheriff’s office says. “We’re known more for educating actually more than we write citations,” said Sgt. Darrell Seckendorf with the sheriff’s traffic unit. “But if we feel someone needs that little extra, then we write the citation to send that message home.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge

If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
BRADENTON, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy