Turnover woes grow for Manatee County with public safety director’s mysterious departure

Mystery surrounds the employment status of Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, who seems to have been terminated just months before he is supposed to testify in an ethics case against Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.

Questions swirled about Saur’s employment status with the county after Deputy County Administrator Robert Reinshuttle sent an email to county commissioners and top administrative brass on July 26 indicating Saur had been let go, insinuating the county would not be replacing him.

“This email is to let you know that Mr. Saur has been let go as Director of Public Safety,” Reinshuttle wrote. “We have two strong deputies at the department, and I will be working much more closely with both of them moving forward. If you have any questions Dr. Hopes or myself will be happy to speak with you individually.”

Despite Reinshuttle’s email, Manatee County has remained silent on the situation and has refused to confirm Saur’s departure.

When the Herald-Tribune asked for public records, county staff simply responded with “no records exist regarding termination paperwork.”

Jacob Saur latest of high-profile departures

Saur is the latest of many high-profile employees who have parted ways with Manatee County since County Administrator Scott Hopes was hired in April 2021.

Heavy turnover has also ravaged Manatee County’s staff under Hopes’ leadership. As of May 20, 593 employees have separated from the county for various reasons since he was hired, including six deaths.

Last week, the county announced the retirement of Utilities Director Mike Gore and has also parted ways with Code Enhancement Chief Jeff Bowman.

In May, Chief Financial Officer Jan Brewer also resigned at the start of budget planning season amid a scandal at the top ranks of Hopes’ administration.

Longtime Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore confirmed Saur is no longer working for Manatee County, but told the Herald-Tribune she is perplexed by the situation.

Whitmore first caught wind of Saur’s departure during a county commission meeting on July 26, and Reinshuttle’s email was sent soon after. She said Saur has obtained legal counsel, and that County Attorney Bill Clague advised officials to remain silent on the situation.

“We got an email within an hour saying he is no longer with us. Then we were told that wasn’t accurate. Now we are being told that it is accurate,” she said. “But really, even as a county commissioner, I don’t know.”

Connections to Baugh’s ethics case

Saur has served as the county’s public safety director since January 2020, and soon after went on to lead the county through its COVID-19 response, the incident at Piney Point, and several hurricane seasons. He has worked at the county since 2001 and previously served as the county’s emergency communications chief.

He is also a key witness in an ethics case against Baugh over her role in coordinating a controversial pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic that served only residents of Lakewood Ranch.

Baugh also created a “VIP list” of 5 residents , including herself, who would be given pre-arranged access to the vaccine. She emailed that list directly to Saur.

Neither Baugh, Hopes nor Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge returned requests for comment on this story.

Several other county sources indicated Saur has indeed parted ways with Manatee County and has found employment elsewhere. They believe strife over Saur’s testimony could be the root of the situation.

