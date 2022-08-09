ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSF HealthCare welcomes new surgeon, internal medicine physician in Galesburg

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago

GALESBURG — OSF HealthCare has announced the addition of an internal medicine physician and a surgeon at its OSF Galesburg Clinic.

Dr. Christopher Kinne joins the Galesburg Clinic team for patients in need of internal medicine, while Dr. Andrei Froehling will perform surgeries.

Kinne received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. He was a primary care chief resident at CIFC/Danbury Hospital.

"I like to think I provide a calm environment where a patient feels heard," Kinne said. "I am persistent in trying to improve their quality of life."

More: OSF HealthCare welcomes three new advanced practice registered nurses in Galesburg

As the oldest child in the family, Kinne grew up caring for people.

"It wasn't too far of a leap to believe that continuing to care for others would be a good path for me," he said.

Kinne considers Galesburg his hometown. He grew up in Coal Valley and moved to Galesburg when he was 13. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf and online gaming.

Dr. Froehling received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria. He attended his general surgery residency from the University of Illinois Chicago.

"It's wonderful that these services are provided here," Froehling said. "It means people don't have to travel far for care.

"An appointment with me is a judgment-free space. And we will speak openly about your treatment plan."

Froehling experienced surgery as a third-year medical student and said he was hooked.

"I love the active involvement in patient care and direct results that you see in surgery," he said.

New or existing patient appointments with Dr. Kinne and Dr. Froehling can be made by calling (309) 344-1000 starting Aug. 31.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: OSF HealthCare welcomes new surgeon, internal medicine physician in Galesburg

