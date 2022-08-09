ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia adds ‘The Boogeyman’ in Tovani Mizell to its 2024 recruiting class

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
Sanford Stadium (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

Georgia has added “The Boogeyman” to its 2024 recruiting class. Maryland RB Tovani Mizell has been timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

He’s running that fast and he’s already over 200 pounds with two more seasons of varsity football to go. No wonder he picked up that “The Boogeyman” nickname.

Now all of a sudden, the offensive playmakers that have already chosen Georgia for that cycle now already look downright scary.

