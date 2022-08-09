TERRIFIC 10: Nathan Bunkosky, Mr. Versatile, looks forward to last season at Ponte Vedra

PONTE VEDRA – When Brian Getchell was hired as the new offensive coordinator at Ponte Vedra last year, he did what any new coach would do and surveyed the talent of his new team.

The football team boasted some great talent but there was one name that kept resurfacing.

“Everybody was like, ‘Nathan Bunkosky is going to be the guy' – whether it’s quarterback, safety, receiver – he’s the guy,” Getchell recalled.

Bunkosky lived up to the hype last year by throwing for 791 yards, rushing for 242, scoring 10 touchdowns, piling up 23 total tackles and leading the team in interceptions.

“He’s unbelievable,” Getchell said. “He’s one of the better ones I’ve had the opportunity to coach.”

Getchell and Ponte Vedra have Bunkosky one last time this year. Bunkosky is a seasoned senior ready to give it one more run before he graduates and moves on to the next level to play college football or basketball.

But prior to his exit, he wants to compete for a state championship. And, more importantly, cherish his last year of playing high school football for the Ponte Vedra community that watched him blossom from a Pop Warner youngling to an elite Ponte Vedra Shark.

A Look Back: SPARK PLUG: Ponte Vedra's Mr. Do-Everything QB Nathan Bunkosky makes Sharks a dangerous team

More T-10: Terrific 10: Mainland quarterback Damarcus Creecy 'oozes confidence' after transferring

More: Terrific 10: Spruce Creek's 'freak' Jesse Smith ready to convert potential into production

The Last Ride

Bunkosky – known to give his best or nothing at all – gave the apropos response when asked about what to expect in his senior year for Ponte Vedra football.

“It’s just leave it all on the field, you know?” Bunkosky said. “You’ve got to give it your all, whether I get the opportunity to play in college or not. I’ve just got to play. Play like it’s your last game, last season. And it is for high school football.”

There is talk of next level play for Bunkosky. As head football coach Steve Price phrases it, a lot of teams have Bunkosky on the top of their list but they want to see what he does in the first five or six games of the season.

At 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, Bunkosky is not exactly an “on paper” guy for which most football recruiters look, Getchell said –- although he has become bigger, faster and stronger this summer from constantly being in the weight room and playing football and basketball.

But he can’t control that, he added.

“He must continue to make plays and make something out of nothing,” Getchell said.

His competitive spirit and ability to take over games make up for his size. Also – more importantly – his versatility. Price always preaches to his team that “versatility equals value” and Bunkosky has been a huge testament to that, Getchell said.

“Bunk” never seemed to leave the field last year. He served as quarterback, punt returner, safety and did a little holding for the kicker.

“We’re going to use him in a lot of places,” Price said. “He’s a weapon.”

One of the biggest highlights of Bunkosky’s final year is he gets to play alongside his younger brother, Nehemiah. Bunkosky has two older brothers but never was their teammate in high school. It'll be the first time any of the four boys have been on the same team at school.

Nehemiah, “Buzz,” is only a freshman yet already possesses the savvy trash-talking skills of his older brother. Bunkosky said Nehemiah hasn’t started talking just yet but he feels it coming.

It’s in his DNA because he is the last of four boys. He had to fight hard to earn respect from his older brothers and it made him tougher and more competitive, Bunkosky said.

“He’s the kind of guy you’d hate to go against but love to have your team,” Bunkosky said – a reputation Bunkosky has gained during his career.

Bunkosky is excited to show his younger brother how to be a leader. It’ll give Nehemiah a good start to his high school career, he said.

Legacy Talk

Bunkosky has already left a lasting impression on his other younger teammates.

“I think kids recognize his ability whether it's on the football field or basketball court,” Getchell said. “He’s a game breaker. Just this unwavering belief that he’s going to win. The ball is in the air and Nate Bunkosky thinks in his mind he is going to get it.”

Getchell wants Bunkosky’s mentality and his versatility as a player to become a “toxin” for the team — something every Shark develops, he said. His unrivaled competitive nature and flexibility will be a big part of his legacy, he added.

The talk of legacy, though, and playing in college is still a bit premature for Price. He has told Bunkosky all summer he should focus on enjoying his last year of high school football.

“I’m confident he’ll have several options in football and basketball to decide what he wants to do next year,” Price said. “But there’s plenty of time to make that decision. He needs to just enjoy now, focus on now and focus on this team.”

Bunkosky has embraced the now and is focused on having fun and representing the Ponte Vedra community one last time. That’s the most exciting thing about this upcoming season, he said.

“And beating that “green team” [Nease], for sure,” Bunkosky added.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: TERRIFIC 10: Nathan Bunkosky, Mr. Versatile, looks forward to last season at Ponte Vedra