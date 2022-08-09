Several months ago, Governor Hochul announced a $20 million grant in the form of the Downtown Revitalization initiative (DRI). Some forty sites around Chinatown were identified during the DRI process, which is led by a Local Planning Committee of community representatives and supported by State agency staff and a consultant team. That list was ultimately narrowed to twenty by said team of community partners, and voted on during a public hearing on July 14.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO