The Projects Jockeying for the $20M Chinatown Revitalization Funds
Several months ago, Governor Hochul announced a $20 million grant in the form of the Downtown Revitalization initiative (DRI). Some forty sites around Chinatown were identified during the DRI process, which is led by a Local Planning Committee of community representatives and supported by State agency staff and a consultant team. That list was ultimately narrowed to twenty by said team of community partners, and voted on during a public hearing on July 14.
Exile on Orchard Street: Tenement Museum Recreates Exhibits During Renovations
The Tenement Museum is amidst a preservation project at 97 Orchard Street, but will continue its programming with replicas not too far away. The 1863-era tenement this past Sunday embarked on “vital” restoration work to preserve its walls, floors, roof, as well as the installation of a new HVAC system that will provide improved climate control for visitors and staff.
Displaced Chinatown Business Returns Months After Devastating Fire
Four months after a deadly fire knocked out 78 Mulberry Street, one of its businesses returned to the scene. Ewa Trading Company reopened in its former Chinatown home earlier this week. The store had spent some of the interim displacement period selling from a shuttered Vietnamese restaurant a few paces north.
