ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK

Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
CARS
topgear.com

Check out all of Techart’s tuning bits for the Porsche 911 GT3

Can't wait for the inevitable GT3 RS? Jump the queue with these lightweight carbon extras. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 doesn’t exactly need improving. "So addictive," we said, "you want to...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Lamborghini Urus Breaks SUV Record at Pikes Peak

The Lamborghini Urus has set the production-SUV record at Pikes Peak with a 10:32.064 time. That beats the previous record of 10:49.902 set by a 2018 Bentley Bentayga. The record-breaking Urus, disguised in camouflage, is a new model that Lamborghini will reveal on August 19. When it comes to production...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours

Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Rosberg
topgear.com

Tesla Semi Truck coming later this year, Cybertruck in 2023

Elon Musk says the long-awaited Semi Truck will start shipping soon, with the Cybertruck following next year. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. More than four-and-a-half years have passed since the Tesla Semi truck was revealed to the world. Back then it was mooted for launch in 2019, but, um, it hasn’t. Won’t be much longer though according to Elon Musk: he says (on Twitter, of course) it’ll start shipping later this year.
ECONOMY
topgear.com

Pothole leads to alternative dimension where TVRs work, scientists confirm

Comically large hole is actually entrance to a different plane of existence. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. A comically large hole in the ground thought to be a pothole...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypercar#Automotive Engine#Vehicles#Bugattis
topgear.com

The Manhart-tuned BMW M3 adds power without adding ugliness

Although some would say BMW covered that one themselves. Yeah, we heard that one already. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you: this is a custom BMW from a German tuning firm,...
CARS
topgear.com

Here's what it takes to design a brand new Alfa Romeo

Top Gear heads to the Italian brand’s Turin HQ for a drawing lesson. A Citroen DS is perhaps not the most obvious car you’d find inside Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile HQ, and yet, here we are – only it’s tattooed onto the arm of the man standing in front us.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
topgear.com

New TG magazine out now: 75 years of Ferrari special edition

We celebrate Ferrari’s birthday with a drive in the Daytona SP3 and an electric lap record at Fiorano. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Click these blue words right now or get down to your local newsagents straight away, because there’s a new issue of Top Gear magazine out today and we’ve been celebrating a rather special birthday.
CARS
topgear.com

Watch: Top Gear sets the electric lap record at Ferrari's Fiorano test track

Lauda, Prost, Alesi, Schumacher... and now Kew. Ride onboard as a little car goes for a big adventure. Ferrari’s official factory test track celebrates its 50th birthday this year. In that half-century, it’s welcomed F1 champions, racing car royalty and been the boot camp for the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and beyond. But in all those years, there’s never been an electric lap record at Fiorano. Not until Top Gear decided to set one...
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Here are nine Noughties supercars the Merc-McLaren SLR went up against

SLR – 1:20.9. The Enzo arrived before the SLR, and went about things... rather differently. Natural aspiration, mid-engined layout, an automated manual gearbox and a fighting weight some 300kg lighter than the McMerc made it a bona fide sports car compared to the super-GT nature of the SLR. Then again, you had to be personally invited to buy one by Ferrari, so somehow the SLR was easier to get...
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Ferrari’s recalling more than 23,500 cars because the brakes might not work

Do you have a Ferrari? Probably worth calling your local dealership. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. In terms of all-time puckering moments, discovering the brakes don’t work on your Ferrari has the potential to be quite a way up the list. And as some 23,500 Ferrari owners are in danger of finding that out for themselves, you won’t be surprised to learn that Ferrari’s initiated a recall to remedy the problem.
CARS
topgear.com

Ford’s new Bronco Heritage Editions are gloriously retro

Ford pays tribute to the first-gen Bronco with some throwback colours and retro details. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Yes, we are still salty about the fact Ford won’t bring the brilliant Bronco to the UK....
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy