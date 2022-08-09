Elon Musk says the long-awaited Semi Truck will start shipping soon, with the Cybertruck following next year. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. More than four-and-a-half years have passed since the Tesla Semi truck was revealed to the world. Back then it was mooted for launch in 2019, but, um, it hasn’t. Won’t be much longer though according to Elon Musk: he says (on Twitter, of course) it’ll start shipping later this year.

