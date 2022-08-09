Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK
Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
topgear.com
Check out all of Techart’s tuning bits for the Porsche 911 GT3
Can't wait for the inevitable GT3 RS? Jump the queue with these lightweight carbon extras. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 doesn’t exactly need improving. "So addictive," we said, "you want to...
CAR AND DRIVER
Lamborghini Urus Breaks SUV Record at Pikes Peak
The Lamborghini Urus has set the production-SUV record at Pikes Peak with a 10:32.064 time. That beats the previous record of 10:49.902 set by a 2018 Bentley Bentayga. The record-breaking Urus, disguised in camouflage, is a new model that Lamborghini will reveal on August 19. When it comes to production...
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
topgear.com
Tesla Semi Truck coming later this year, Cybertruck in 2023
Elon Musk says the long-awaited Semi Truck will start shipping soon, with the Cybertruck following next year. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. More than four-and-a-half years have passed since the Tesla Semi truck was revealed to the world. Back then it was mooted for launch in 2019, but, um, it hasn’t. Won’t be much longer though according to Elon Musk: he says (on Twitter, of course) it’ll start shipping later this year.
topgear.com
Pothole leads to alternative dimension where TVRs work, scientists confirm
Comically large hole is actually entrance to a different plane of existence. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. A comically large hole in the ground thought to be a pothole...
topgear.com
The Manhart-tuned BMW M3 adds power without adding ugliness
Although some would say BMW covered that one themselves. Yeah, we heard that one already. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you: this is a custom BMW from a German tuning firm,...
topgear.com
Here's what it takes to design a brand new Alfa Romeo
Top Gear heads to the Italian brand’s Turin HQ for a drawing lesson. A Citroen DS is perhaps not the most obvious car you’d find inside Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile HQ, and yet, here we are – only it’s tattooed onto the arm of the man standing in front us.
The Mercedes Metris Van Is Leaving the US Because Nobody Wanted It
Mercedes-Benz.And it doesn't sound like dealers are all that sad about it.
topgear.com
Porsche beats Tesla: Taycan Turbo S sets new Nürburgring electric car lap record
A time of 7m 33s from ‘entirely standard production car’ beats the Model S Plaid’s 7m 35s. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There’s nothing “entirely standard” about an electric car that can hustle...
topgear.com
The track-only Rodin FZero wants to be the fastest car on planet earth
V10-engined hybrid hypercar will cost £1.8m and aims to blow Red Bull’s RB17 out of the water. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. A couple of months ago Red Bull announced it would build the...
topgear.com
New TG magazine out now: 75 years of Ferrari special edition
We celebrate Ferrari’s birthday with a drive in the Daytona SP3 and an electric lap record at Fiorano. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Click these blue words right now or get down to your local newsagents straight away, because there’s a new issue of Top Gear magazine out today and we’ve been celebrating a rather special birthday.
topgear.com
Watch: Top Gear sets the electric lap record at Ferrari's Fiorano test track
Lauda, Prost, Alesi, Schumacher... and now Kew. Ride onboard as a little car goes for a big adventure. Ferrari’s official factory test track celebrates its 50th birthday this year. In that half-century, it’s welcomed F1 champions, racing car royalty and been the boot camp for the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and beyond. But in all those years, there’s never been an electric lap record at Fiorano. Not until Top Gear decided to set one...
topgear.com
Here are nine Noughties supercars the Merc-McLaren SLR went up against
SLR – 1:20.9. The Enzo arrived before the SLR, and went about things... rather differently. Natural aspiration, mid-engined layout, an automated manual gearbox and a fighting weight some 300kg lighter than the McMerc made it a bona fide sports car compared to the super-GT nature of the SLR. Then again, you had to be personally invited to buy one by Ferrari, so somehow the SLR was easier to get...
topgear.com
Ferrari’s recalling more than 23,500 cars because the brakes might not work
Do you have a Ferrari? Probably worth calling your local dealership. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. In terms of all-time puckering moments, discovering the brakes don’t work on your Ferrari has the potential to be quite a way up the list. And as some 23,500 Ferrari owners are in danger of finding that out for themselves, you won’t be surprised to learn that Ferrari’s initiated a recall to remedy the problem.
topgear.com
The Bentley Mulliner Batur will be another extremely expensive hand-built GT
Bentley always said that it hoped its £1.5m, 650bhp Bacalar would be the first of many limited-run, coachbuilt Mulliner projects, and sure enough we’re about to see the second…. So, what do we know so far? Well, it has a name for starters. Following in the footsteps of...
topgear.com
Ford’s new Bronco Heritage Editions are gloriously retro
Ford pays tribute to the first-gen Bronco with some throwback colours and retro details. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Yes, we are still salty about the fact Ford won’t bring the brilliant Bronco to the UK....
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, First Glimpse of Next-Gen SUV, Teased in Mountain Shot
Honda has just released a faraway photo of the 2023 Pilot TrailSport shown clustered among large boulders, marking the first news we're getting of the next-gen Pilot. We don't have any clear details yet, but we expect the TrailSport to start around $47,000 and to get a full reveal later this fall.
