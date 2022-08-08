Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Retirees could see highest increase in Social Security in decades
Retirees might not see a double-digit increase in their Social Security benefits next year, as inflation cools, but they could still see a significant bump, according to several new estimates. Based on new inflation data, the cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits, or COLA, could be an increase of 9.6%...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
AOL Corp
Shiba Inu (SHIB): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?
As the adage goes, every dog has its day. This is particularly true about shiba inu, a cryptocurrency named after and based on the Japanese dog breed. Since its introduction to the crypto world, the coin has grown at an astounding rate, garnering attention from investors and enthusiasts alike. At...
Comments / 0