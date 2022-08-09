Long lines to drop off and pick children up on the first day of school Wednesday, but some parents in Cape Coral said it went better than expected. The first day of school can be a stressful experience for students, parents, and teachers. Some parents decided to park near schools to avoid long lines. However, others had to exercise their patience seeing as it took an hour for lines to clear up Wednesday morning.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO