ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County schools reach out to veterans amid teacher shortage

The School District of Lee County is encouraging veterans to become teachers through the state’s Military Veterans Certification Pathway amid a severe teacher shortage. Starting July 1, Florida began issuing five-year temporary certificates for military veterans who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degrees and meet the following eligibility:
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Collier County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Collier County, FL
Lee County, FL
Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
Collier County, FL
Society
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First day of school drop-off and pick-up efficiency

Long lines to drop off and pick children up on the first day of school Wednesday, but some parents in Cape Coral said it went better than expected. The first day of school can be a stressful experience for students, parents, and teachers. Some parents decided to park near schools to avoid long lines. However, others had to exercise their patience seeing as it took an hour for lines to clear up Wednesday morning.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Law#Virtual School#Mental Health#Bullying#Swfl#Fort Myers Parents
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested for starving dogs, mistreating other pets

A 49-year-old Cape Coral man has been arrested for starving his dogs and mistreating a slew of other animals. Eric Carl Belanger faces eight charges of cruelty to animals. According to a Cape Coral Police Department arrest report, Belanger is the owner of seven dogs and six of them were found to be emaciated after authorities were called to his Coral Drive home.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mad Hatter coworkers troubled by head chef dying while giving birth

A mother tragically died giving birth to her third child last week and her Sanibel Island coworkers are still coping. Sarah Wagner worked as the head chef of the Mad Hatter restaurant on Sanibel Island, leaving her mark on the restaurant and community. Wagner’s coworkers said she will be remembered...
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy