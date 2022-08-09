Read full article on original website
Lee County schools reach out to veterans amid teacher shortage
The School District of Lee County is encouraging veterans to become teachers through the state’s Military Veterans Certification Pathway amid a severe teacher shortage. Starting July 1, Florida began issuing five-year temporary certificates for military veterans who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degrees and meet the following eligibility:
Cape Coral mom upset at hours-long bus delay on first day of school
Two days into the school year, the district says about 1,000 kids were late to school each day. But for one Cape Coral mom, coming home from school is another problem.
Back to School: Health and COVID requirements as students return to class
On Monday, with the start of school just days away, and the pandemic still in the background, we are examining what Covid protocols and health requirements will greet children in the classroom.
Nearly 90 library books will carry content warning labels in Collier County schools
Collier County Public Schools have placed a label on 88 books warning that some in the community deem them “Unsuitable for students.” Many of the books center on LGBTQ issues. This notice that has been placed on the books reads:. It sits on Maya Angelou’s autobiography on racism...
Increase in Adderall prescriptions makes medication hard to find for parents
Just as the new school year is getting underway, there is a scramble to find some of the most common ADHD medications. Pharmacies in Southwest Florida are having a tough time meeting the demand and it’s putting another layer of stress on parents. Mom Donna Donassaint is prepping for...
First day of school drop-off and pick-up efficiency
Long lines to drop off and pick children up on the first day of school Wednesday, but some parents in Cape Coral said it went better than expected. The first day of school can be a stressful experience for students, parents, and teachers. Some parents decided to park near schools to avoid long lines. However, others had to exercise their patience seeing as it took an hour for lines to clear up Wednesday morning.
Domestic abuse victim shot in the face gets free implants and prosthetics
A woman who was shot in the face is getting free implants and prosthetics thanks to three companies coming together. We first introduced you to Tiffany Nemec 2017, a domestic violence survivor. Five years later, she just had reconstructive dental surgery. Tiffany received a new smile on Thursday after a...
Couple spends time helping animals at CROW Clinic for the Rehabilitation in Sanibel
A couple spends their time helping animals at CROW Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Sanibel. Joan and Jim Bajeck have been flying high together for 49 years. “So much dedicated to the environment, it just drew us right to it,” said Jim. The Bajecks first got together...
Parents met with long waits at the School District of Lee County office Tuesday
Crowds of parents waited hours to change their kids’ zones the day before school started. Parents who spoke with WINK News said they had to miss work to wait in line. They said they were frustrated the system wasn’t more organized. Carmen Bonilla came with her son and...
Collier County high school students train to become pilots; help alleviate shortage
MARCO ISLAND. Fla. — At the small private airport situated at the Marco Island shoreline, high school students from across Collier County are taking flight and training to become pilots – all as part of their public school education. “I never thought I’d fly, but I got the...
How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas
A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
Cape Coral Fire Department offers free backpack flashers as students go back to school
The Cape Coral Fire Department is offering free backpack flashers to help keep students safe as they head back to school. The flashers are to help make students more visible on their way to school in the morning. Fire Chief Ryan Lamb said, “As students head back to school, we...
Florida doctor missing, boat found near Sanibel
Authorities are searching for a missing Florida doctor whose boat was found near Sanibel on Thursday afternoon.
Cape Coral man arrested for starving dogs, mistreating other pets
A 49-year-old Cape Coral man has been arrested for starving his dogs and mistreating a slew of other animals. Eric Carl Belanger faces eight charges of cruelty to animals. According to a Cape Coral Police Department arrest report, Belanger is the owner of seven dogs and six of them were found to be emaciated after authorities were called to his Coral Drive home.
Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board
Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
South Fort Myers High student arrested for having gun in car on campus
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A South Fort Myers High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school in their car. The school alerted parents to the arrest in an email on Thursday afternoon. “I’m a student here so it was very nerve wracking,” said Yadieo Torres, a...
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
Mad Hatter coworkers troubled by head chef dying while giving birth
A mother tragically died giving birth to her third child last week and her Sanibel Island coworkers are still coping. Sarah Wagner worked as the head chef of the Mad Hatter restaurant on Sanibel Island, leaving her mark on the restaurant and community. Wagner’s coworkers said she will be remembered...
17-year-old arrested for having gun in car at school
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Thursday after finding a stolen 9 millimeter handgun under the driver’s seat in his car in the parking lot of South Fort Myers High School.
Cape Coral families worry about hurricane safety as permits are delayed
As we enter the peak of hurricane season, some families in Cape Coral said they’ve been waiting for months to install their hurricane shutters, but the city is holding them back.
