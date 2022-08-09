Read full article on original website
Burlington Coffee with a Cop
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is reminding residents of the upcoming Coffee with a Cop event. Coffee with a Cop will take place Thursday, August 18th, from 8 to 10 AM at Dunn Brothers Coffee, 1105 Lawrence Drive in Burlington. Residents are invited to come out, enjoy a beverage,...
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
Lee County couple plead guilty to animal neglect
Lee County, IA- A Lee County couple have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal neglect following an investigation that led to hundreds of animals being seized from their property. TV Station KHQA reports that David and Gina Sams of Argyle, both plead guilty to four counts of animal neglect,...
Henderson County Sheriff reactivating County Crime Stoppers
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the reactivation of the Henderson County Crimestoppers. In a Facebook post, Henderson County Sheriff Steven Henshaw says that all Crime Stoppers programs share a common goal, they exist to help law enforcement agencies solve crimes. Crimestoppers organizations help members of...
Keokuk Union Depot Foundation Receives $50,000 Historic Preservation Grant
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Union Depot Foundation has received a $50,000 grant toward restoration of the exterior masonry of the Depot’s waiting room section. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced the award as one of 10 historic preservation grants awarded for the fiscal year 2023 through the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Historical Resource Development Program.
Burlington School Board gets first look at upcoming BHS construction projects
Burlington, IA- The Burlington School Board on Monday got a first look at designs for upcoming renovations and construction projects at Burlington High School. The Hawk Eye reports that the district’s construction manager Tim Seibert, president of Carl A. Nelson and Co., and representatives from Bray Architects presented the designs for the upcoming renovations to the high school.
BCSD to host Back to School Kick Off
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Community School District will be hosting a free Back to School Kickoff event Saturday august 13th. Families are invited to a free family day camp at Camp Eastman. 1780 N 650 East Rd, Nauvoo Ill. The event is hosted by PiECES afterschool, Club M Mentoring, and the VIBE Virtual Learning Program.
