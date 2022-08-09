Read full article on original website
Wreckreation Looks Like Burnout Paradise Smashed Together With Trackmania
Burnout Paradise was something of a seminal driving game, bringing the ridiculous, crash-happy, and expansive competitive gameplay of the Burnout series to the open-world genre. Wreckreation, the latest driving title from developer Three Fields Entertainment, very much feels like a spiritual successor to the Burnout Paradise legacy, but with a major expansion on the ideas of player control--you're not just driving in the world, you're remaking it as you see fit.
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
Alone In The Dark Is A Modern Reimagining Of A Survival Horror Classic
Publisher THQ Nordic is rebooting Alone in the Dark--but rather than a new game in the series, developer Pieces Interactive is returning to the 1992 original to put a modern spin on the game that helped give rise to the modern survival horror genre. The new game is a third-person title that reimagines the original game, making adjustments to its story and gameplay, while attempting to capture the suspense and atmosphere that made Alone in the Dark so memorable.
Tower Of Fantasy's Big Launch Overwhelms Servers, Freebies Coming As An Apology
Tower of Fantasy, a new gacha MMORPG that is drawing major comparisons to Genshin Impact, ran into a few launch issues when its servers went live in specific regions last night. But worry not, because developer Hotta Studios has announced that the problems have been fixed or will be within 48 hours--and players are entitled to some freebies.
Apex Legends Guides, Tips & Tricks
By Matt Espineli, Alessandro Fillari, James Carr, Phil Hornshaw, Jordan Ramée, Billy Givens, Claire Lewis, Tamoor Hussain, Chris Pereira, Steven T. Wright, Steve Watts and Mark Delaney. In GameSpot's official Apex Legends walkthrough, you'll find everything you need to know about the battle royale game all in one place....
THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 Livestream
Tune in for the second annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase featuring a look at games like SpongeBob, Destroy All Humans! 2, Outcast 2, Jagged Alliance 3, and new announcements and surprises.
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed - THQ Showcase Trailer 2022
There is another invasion interfering with the Furon invasion of Planet Earth? How the turntables…
Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2 - A Review Of Solstice 2022
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Get An Xbox Series S With 2 Controllers For Just $290
There’s an awesome Xbox Series S and bonus controller bundle on sale at eBay while supplies last. The bundle is just $290 (normally $360) and includes the Xbox Series S console (which ships with a 512GB drive and a controller in the box), plus an additional controller so you and your co-op partner can start playing games together once everything is set up.
Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 5 Start Times And Details
While nothing is officially confirmed, Call of Duty Season 5 will likely be the final season of content for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. Here we break down all the rumors and details surrounding this presumed final season for Call of Duty's World War 2 era. Call of...
The 24 Biggest Upcoming Xbox Exclusives
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X|S has built up an impressive catalog of games since launching in 2020, but the coming months and years are bringing some of its biggest titles yet. Many of these will even be exclusive to Xbox: High on Life, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more will only be playable on Xbox consoles--and a number of them will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Where is Xur August 12, 2022
Check out what Xur is selling this week in Destiny 2. He's located in the Hangar at the Tower this week.
Super Punch-Out's Secret Two-Player Mode Discovered After 28 Years
A new cheat has been discovered for 1994 Super Nintendo game Super Punch-Out, allowing two players to duke it out in PVP mode. Discovered by the Twitter account Unlisted Cheats, which specializes in unearthing previously unknown cheats for classic games, the two-player mode consists of two newly-discovered cheat inputs. As...
Multiversus Season 1 Gets A New Release Date | GameSpot News
Multiversus’ season 1 launch gets a new date, new announcements from THQ Nordic, and Sonic Frontiers is sticking to its release among a sea of delays. All this on today’s GameSpot News. What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season...
Select Google Users Can Now Play Cloud Games Right From Their Search Results
Google Stadia and other streaming game services are being promoted in a new way, as it looks like searching for certain games presents you with a new button that can boot it up and play instantly, though this isn't yet available for everyone. As spotted by Bryant Chappel on Twitter,...
These Movies Inspired Destiny 2's Season Of The Haunted
Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted lives up to its name. Set largely in a new location, the Derelict Leviathan, the season has given the game a distinctive, sci-fi-horror atmosphere as part of both its gameplay and its story. What players experienced aboard the Leviathan is a bigger, more involved version of what Bungie first created in one of its very best levels. The Exotic mission Presage sent players to a ghost ship and told a story of madness and murder--and now we've seen what it prophesied.
30 Hours With Tower Of Fantasy: How Much Fantasy Is Too Much Fantasy?
Is more always better? That's the question I asked myself when solving Tower of Fantasy's overworld puzzles, jumping into ruins, analyzing the gacha pull system, reading the character upgrade pieces, looking at the weapon upgrade chips, playing a whack-a-mole-esque agility training course, trying to survive a timed combat challenge, opening the first type of treasure chest, the second type, the third type and--Oh my god, is this a fourth type? Fine, I'll open it--much, much more.
New South Park Game Coming, Teased With Poop
THQ Nordic rounded out its showcase on August 12 by ever so slightly teasing a new South Park game in the works. The tease consisted of the South Park Digital Studios logo and a sound byte of fan-favorite character Randy Marsh during a particularly… high-pressure moment, before saying "It's coming." Let's just say that it's a safe bet this new game will have a sufficient amount of toilet humor for returning South Park fans.
Marvel's Spider-Man - PS5 vs PC Max Settings Graphics Comparison
For this comparison, we ran Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 in 4K fidelity mode, which offers the highest resolution and ray traced reflections at 30fps. The PC version was set to 4K resolution max settings, including the highest level of ray tracing, using a machine with the following specs: RTX 3080 Ti, Intel i9-9900K CPU @ 3.60GHz, 1TB NVME SDD. Features like DLSS and upscaling were turned off for this comparison. PC was locked to 30fps for a stable frame rate.
Today's Wordle Answer (#419) - August 12, 2022
What better way to end the work week than with a little Wordle action? We're back for one more time this week to bring you another edition of our Wordle guides. Today, we have the Aug. 12 Wordle up, and it can be a tricky answer to guess if players don't get some letters correct early on. Personally, it took me all six guesses to get the answer correct simply because I only had two letters (in the wrong spots) by my fourth guess. Those two letters came from one of our recommended starting words, though.
