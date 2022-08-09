ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

KBUR

Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington

Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
BURLINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington

A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
WASHINGTON, IA
KWQC

1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One boy is dead and another teen is injured after a single-car crash in Burlington Saturday. Iowa State Patrol responded about 1:47 to a crash in the 4200 block of Sullivan Slough Road, according to a crash report. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on...
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Burlington Coffee with a Cop

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is reminding residents of the upcoming Coffee with a Cop event. Coffee with a Cop will take place Thursday, August 18th, from 8 to 10 AM at Dunn Brothers Coffee, 1105 Lawrence Drive in Burlington. Residents are invited to come out, enjoy a beverage,...
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Gunshot victim dead after skate park incident

UPDATE: (August 10, 2022 – 10:10 a.m.) According to a release, the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Skate Park at 905 West River Drive in reference to reports of a subject that had been shot in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61

A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
ELDRIDGE, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash survivors work to recover after accident

MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
KWQC

Police respond to Davenport home Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: Man arrested for holding a woman against her will

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he held a woman against her will with a knife to her throat. Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon- injure/provoke fear, a Class C felony; false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
KBUR

Tree limb causes over 130 Burlington residents to lose power

Burlington, IA- A tree branch falling on a power line caused over 130 Burlington residents to lose power on Monday. The Hawk Eye reports that, around 10:30 AM Monday a tree limb fell on a power line during the morning storm and caught fire. Technicians with Alliant Energy had to...
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison area boy hospitalized after incident at pool

Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison area boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa city following an incident at the Fort Madison pool. The Pen City Current reports that emergency crews responded to the pool at about 2:15 PM Saturday when the boy was being pulled from the pool by an adult.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Aug 26, 2021 is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction

A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
LONE TREE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Disposed cigarettes start fire; residents, pets escape safely

Firefighter rescued pets and the Red Cross was called to help residents after cigarettes accidentally caused a house fire early Monday in Burlington. At 11;21 a.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the 1300 block of Agency Street in Burlington. West Burlington Fire Department also responded on automatic aid, a news release says.
BURLINGTON, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Man faces felony charges for allegedly battering pregnant girlfriend in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A man was arrested on several felony charges after allegedly battering and choking his pregnant girlfriend early Thursday. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West South Street at 6:08 a.m., where they met with the victim, a 27-year-old Galesburg woman, and “immediately observed multiple injuries to her face and neck area.”
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary/thefts: Packages, classic car, power tools reported stolen

GALESBURG — More than $1,000 in packages were reported stolen from a northeastern Galesburg residence Thursday morning. Officers spoke to the victim by telephone at 10:36 a.m., who explained that two packages had been delivered to her residence in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue the prior afternoon. One contained a pair of designer Manolo Blahnik shoes valued at $1,075 and the other contained various smaller items such as crafting items, a tie, and a ring box and was valued at $100. But the packages were missing.
GALESBURG, IL

