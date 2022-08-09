Cruise Night returns to downtown Freeport this week

FREEPORT — A tradition in Freeport for more than 40 years is set to return this week.

Freeport's Cruise Night is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13 from 4-9 p.m.

The event kicks off with the car show, commercial vendors and business vendors. Cars will be on display in the municipal lot along Douglas Street, east lot at the corner of Adams and Stephenson Street and additional parking on Stephenson Street.

Food vendors will be on hand east of the Arts Plaza and merchandise vendors will enjoy space in the Arts Plaza. Live music will be performed by the band "Shuffle This" from 6-9 p.m. at the plaza as well.

The Freeport cruise begins at 7 p.m. and highlights the scenery from downtown Freeport to Park Boulevard. This year's route will be as follows: from downtown Freeport, cars drive west down Stephenson Street, south on Park Boulevard, east on Empire Street, north on Locust Street, east on Main Street and north on Van Buren to complete the route.

“The cruise has become so popular that we couldn’t fit any more cars in the sixteen-block route. The classic cars sat idle and then overheated and it didn’t continuously move as we intended. The expanded route has worked out well to keep cars moving and residents and viewers love sitting along the streets throughout the city to watch the amazing display of automobiles,” said Brand Director Nicole Haas.

Drivers are encouraged to enter the cruise route at any point.

“Cruise Night has been a tradition in Freeport for more than 40 years and we are excited to welcome people back to the event this year," said Katie Gentz, events coordinator.

For more information on Freeport Cruise Night, visit greaterfreeport.com/events.

