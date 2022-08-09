Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after Oconee County crash with pickup truck, troopers say
OAKWAY, S.C. — An Upstate driver has died after a crash involving a pickup truck, the South Carolina Highway Patrol released Friday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Monday on West Oak Highway at Tokeena Road, just east of Oakway. Ridgeway said...
FOX Carolina
Emergency officials investigating after train derails in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A train derailed behind a business in Greenville County on Thursday morning. Officials were called to respond to the scene at 1533 Buncombe Road just after 8 a.m. Firefighters said approximately nine cars derailed on the tracks behind International Cotton Depots #1. Three tankers that...
Construction update on Spartanburg Co. courthouse
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County provided an inside look at the construction update of the new county courthouse. County leaders said things have been going smoothly since they ground up more than a year ago. The new building is expected to be more than three times the size of the current courthouse, which […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash blocks lanes on I-26 in Henderson Co.
A crash has blocked lanes of traffic on Interstate 26 in Henderson County.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
FOX Carolina
Train derails in Greenville County
Firefighters and emergency officials give update after train derailment on Old Buncombe Road. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Switcharoos at the Greenville Convention Center, Really Good, Really Cheap book sale, and the last party of the summer at the Spinning Jenny in Greer. Transitional home for Upstate women. Updated:...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg man dies from injuries in crash, coroner says
MOORE, S.C. — An Upstate man hospitalized for more than a month after a crash has died from his injuries, according to the coroner's office. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, 37, of Spartanburg, died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Clevenger said Gregory was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers in South Carolina caught on camera
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video shows the crash. A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked a South Carolina highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief...
Freight train derails in Greenville Co.
A train derailed Thursday morning in Greenville County.
Motorcyclist dies days after Oconee Co. crash
A motorcyclist has died, days after being injured in an Oconee County crash.
WLOS.com
All lanes of I-26E reopen after tractor-trailer crash caused fuel leak
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 26 near Hendersonville reopened Thursday night after an early-morning wreck caused a fuel leak and snarled traffic in the area much of the day. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched at around 6:07 a.m. in reference...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Explosion at Brevard dry cleaning business shatters windows; no injuries reported
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — An explosion happened Thursday, Aug. 11 at Cardinal Cleaners in Brevard at about 12:30 p.m. Captain Adam Hughey with Brevard Fire Department said a spark caused a gas dryer to explode, shattering the building's windows. Six people were working in the building at the time,...
Accident, chemical spill shuts down Clemson Road intersection for hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire crews have cleared a busy intersection following a crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened on Thursday morning. According to a message from the department, the crash happened in the area of Clemson and Longtown roads. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins confirmed a chemical spill was also involved though he said there is no threat to the public.
WYFF4.com
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers blocks part of Highway 8 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief Scott Stoller said minor injuries were...
WYFF4.com
Driving in school zones: Troopers talk about the penalties for not obeying the laws
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As kids head back to school, troopers are reminding drivers of some of the penalties they could face while school is in session. South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking drivers to be extra mindful of school buses and young drivers out on the roads. “School is...
WYFF4.com
Traffic moving again on I-26 in Hendersonville after crash shut down lanes for hours
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Update:. Sky 4 flew over the area about 12:30 p.m. and traffic was moving in this area. All lanes of Interstate 26 East are closed after exit 44 (US 25) in Hendersonville due to a crash. The crash happened about 5:40 a.m. This content is imported...
Victim in fatal crash identified
The woman who died in a crash in the Upstate last week has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 70 year old, Linda Bobo.
WYFF4.com
Upstate hospice nurse speaks out after she offered aid to head-on crash victims
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Traci Phillips said she witnessed thefiery head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers that blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday. The crash was also caught on camera. Phillips said that particular intersection is a part of a route she takes daily, so she knows just how...
WJCL
South Carolina authorities search for information after puppy, dog bed found abandoned in dumpster
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help after a puppy and a dog bed were found in a dumpster among piles of trash. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department said they were called on Thursday to 577 Willis...
Comments / 0